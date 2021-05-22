5 FDA tips to keep food in the fridge without spoiling

We are all concerned with avoiding food waste and optimizing household food purchases, as long as it is safe for our health. The good news is that the golden rule to achieve this is quite simple and sustainable: we must cool food to the right temperatures, it is the most effective measure to stop the growth of dangerous bacteria. How to achieve it more easily? Considering a refrigerator thermometer can make a big difference.

The truth is that when it comes to protecting the family from foodborne illness, the refrigerator is simply the most essential tool. In fact, science does not lie and it has been proven that at room temperature, the number of bacteria that cause foodborne illness can double every 20 minutes Impressive! Fortunately, today we know that cooling food to the right temperatures is one of the best ways to slow the growth of these bacteria. The first step is to make sure that the refrigerator is doing its job well, it is important to keep its temperature at 40 ° F or below; the freezer should be at 0 ° F. Because few refrigerators show actual temperatures, it is important to have a separate appliance thermometer. It is an easy-to-find and inexpensive accessory that will allow us to control the temperature and adjust the settings of the refrigerator and / or freezer if necessary. Buy one for the refrigerator, one for the freezer, and check them frequently.

In order to guarantee the best food safety at home, we undertook the task of collecting the Five Foolproof Tips from the FDA to keep household food safely for the whole family.

1. Avoid “overpacking

By this we mean avoiding saturating the refrigerator and especially the central shelves, so that the cold air does not reach all the products correctly. Remember that cold air should circulate around chilled food to keep them at the right temperature and avoid risks.

2. Clean up spills immediately

Proper cleaning of the refrigerator is essential, although it is recommended to do it periodically thoroughly with water, soap and bleach. It is just as important to keep it clean on a day-to-day basis, especially in the event of possible liquid spills; is a key step for reduce the growth of Listeria bacteria (which can grow at refrigerated temperatures). Specifically with the spills that must be paid special attention, they are the drips from the thawing of meats, since they are considered one of the main causes of “cross contamination”, a process in which bacteria from a food spread to other. And it often causes illness, infection, and bacterial poisoning.

3. Always keep food in covered containers

One of the golden rules about food preservation and the first step is pack them properly. The FDA emphasizes the importance of storing refrigerated foods in containers with tight lids or, failing that, in sealed storage bags. It is also very important to note the packing date and check the leftovers repeatedly to see if it deteriorates.

4. Respect the expiration dates

This applies to both refrigerated and frozen foods and prepared meals, as long as it passes its expiration date, discard it. Another important aspect is whenever you are not sure about the good condition of a food: do not consume it, it is usually quite easy to detect when they are not safe. Since they are presented alterations in smell, color, texture and consistency.

5. The importance of rapid cooling

Regardless of whether it is leftovers or newly purchased foods, it is too important to quickly refrigerate those foods that require it. Remember dleave perishable foods out for 2 hours or more It allows bacteria to multiply rapidly and greatly increases the risk of foodborne illness. Some additional tips established by the FDA are:

– Groceries: When you get home from the supermarket, immediately proceed to put the items refrigerated away as quickly as possible. Never allow raw meat, poultry, seafood, or produce that requires refrigeration to sit at room temperature for more than 2 hours. The limit is one hour if the air temperature is above 90 ° F.



– Never leave purchases in the car. It is important to note that the car is probably even warmer than typical room temperature, so it is important to never leave food in the car for longer than absolutely necessary.

– Leftovers: These should also be refrigerated or frozen within the first 2 hours. An interesting fact and despite what some people believe, Putting hot food in the refrigerator does not harm the appliance. However, it is always advisable to refrigerate them as cold as possible, a good recommendation is to divide the leftovers into smaller containers before putting them in the refrigerator.

– Leftover food at home or from restaurants. They should be stored in the refrigerator for a maximum period of 2 hours. If you can’t get home within 2 hours of eating out, it’s best to avoid ordering it to go.

– Marinated foods. Whenever you marinate foods, especially those proteins of animal origin such as meat, chicken, fish and shellfish, you should keep them refrigerated while they are marinating. Bacteria can multiply rapidly in foods that are marinated at room temperature. Also an important tip for safe marinating is to never reuse the marinating liquid as a sauce, unless it is first put through a boiling process.

