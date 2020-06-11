Lakiha Spicer has been the current wife of Mike Tyson since 2009 | THOMAS SAMSON / .
Mike Tyson is recognized for his great in-ring victories that have established him as one of the greatest boxers of all time. On a personal level, he has not always had victories with his women, even with some ended in divorce. Below we review the five most resonant pairs of the boxer:
1. Robin Givens
The night Mike Tyson found his ex-wife Robin Givens with Brad Pitt.
It happened in 1989
“I see that she was accompanied by handsome Brad. There I thought ‘shit, today I will not have any quickie’
Brad implored me not to hit him and told me that they were just reviewing a script ”pic.twitter.com/tneT2ZN1nX
– Radio Huancavilca 830AM (@RadioHuancavilk) April 21, 2020
The American actress, primarily recognized for her role as Darlene Merriman on the ABC series Head of the Class, was married to the boxer. She starred in a scandal when the athlete found her at home with nothing more and nothing less than Brad Pitt. Although they were already quarreling they had not yet divorced and this broke Tyson’s heart. In 1989 they finally signed the separation papers.
2. Kola Boof
Kola Boof is a Sudanese-American novelist who had an affair with the boxer in 2006. She is also known for having had a relationship with the terrorist Osama Bin Laden.
3. Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace
Aisleyne Horgan Wallace bars killer cleavage in devilishly plunging PVC dress https://t.co/pchTYzgEmZ
– AISLEYNE (@ Aisleyne1) March 14, 2020
Reality show star “Big Brother” Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace had a 2006-2009 relationship with Mike Tyson. Her media career has led her to become a television personality in England. She was also a listed model for a long time.
4. Lauren Woodland
Lauren Woodland returns to #YR!
Details in the link: https://t.co/bBWaR0LgsO @daytimediva pic.twitter.com/8IXKeJLiFQ
– SheKnows’ Soaps (@soapoperafan) August 7, 2019
Mike Tyson and the American actress had an affair in 2001. She is known for her appearances on series like Brooklyn Bridge, L.A. Law and The Wizard, among others. He was also one of the leading figures in the Alien Nation saga.
5. Coco Johnsen
The famous model was a Playboy girl | Michael Buckner / .
Playboy model and girl Coco Johnsen was another female who has been romantically linked to Mike Tyson. The two had a short relationship in 1996.