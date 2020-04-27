Maribel Guardia.

Wearing pink can have different meanings, its different shades achieve reflect each person’s personality. And the look with which you choose to use this color is very important because it can be a great success or a huge disaster. Today we are going to leave you some famous Latinas who they know very well how to wear pink.

1. Thalía

Very fresh it showed Thalia with this dress. And is that accessories with those who combined this look were those that made her look fantastic. Recently the singer made the pillow challange and it looked fantastic.

2. Lili Estefan

There is no doubt that the driver knows how perfectly match your shoes with your outfits and this pink look was proof of it. A beautiful and elegant dress that she wore with black boots that looked great.

3. Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis It is proof that you can look very glamorous with a sports outfit. The secret is to use the same color from head to toe. In this pink velvet outfit she looked extremely sporty and showed how comfortable to be in these quarantine days.

4. Maribel Guardia

At 60 years old, Maribel Guardia She has proven to be one of the most sensual Latinas in the artistic medium and with this long dress she made evidence of the incredible bearing she has. He certainly knows how to look sexy and elegant at the same time.

5. Clarissa Molina

The presenter has always shown that knows how to give the best in fashion and with this suit he showed how well he chooses colors.

