These celebrities do not hesitate to show their love, however they have not married. Why?

Celebrity weddings are the most anticipated events by fans, as these they throw the house out the window with their amazing celebrations and is that when true love is found, who would not like to shout it to the world?

It seems that there are some celebrities who, despite having enough to afford this luxury, are not in a hurry in celebrate your wedding. We leave you these solid couples who do not urge you to reach the altar.

1. Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

The couple has had a solid relationship since 2013, when it started his love story. The actress has said on more than one occasion that she is looking to be happy with her partner and that marriage is not something that worries you.

2. Shakira and Piqué

The singer herself has made it clear who does not want to marry Piqué because he likes the idea of ​​being “the forbidden fruit”. This is how the Colombian prefers to keep the footballer as her boyfriend Is it that or why are you afraid of losing your fortune in divorce?

3. JLo and A-Rod

The couple has been engaged for a long time, but they have not arrived at the altar because they want to take things slowly. The truth is that with the coronavirus situation his plans were delayed a little longer, so their fans will have to wait to see their fourth wedding.

4. Adamari López and Toni Costa

It seemed that this 2020 would finally be the year in which the couple would unite their lives in marriage. And it is that in January they were beginning to see the wedding preparations, however again the situation of the coronavirus caused the plans to be modified.

5. Enrique Inglesias and Anna Kournikova

Parents of beautiful children, the couple has always been tight-lipped with regards to their private life. The truth is that the relationship of more than 17 years it does not seem that it will be consolidated soon in marriage because on more than one occasion the couple has reaffirmed that getting married does not define a couple’s happiness.

.