The market has undergone a change in recent years, the SUV or crossover market has been booming and most of the cars seen on the road are large family carriers.

SUVs are very versatile vehicles for the transport of passengers and cargo, you do not have to sacrifice fuel savings to obtain space and traction in all the weather conditions you want. In fact, many SUVs now have similar fuel economy as small and large cars.

In the past it was a bit more complicated, some people bought cars for transportation and others bought cars as a hobby, simply out of passion. Now it is no longer necessary to make several purchases, we already have options such as high-performance family cars, we can even find family cars faster than their sports car counterparts.

Here is a list of five family cars that are as fast as a sports car.

Mercedes Benz R63 AMG

The R63 AMG It has a large V8 on the front. Although it is not as fast as other entries on the list, it is still a very fast car, especially considering that it is over a decade old and large in size.

Dodge Durango SRT

SUV Dodge Durango SRT V8 It has a great motor so you can take the whole family and tow a boat without losing power.

Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

The wagon version of his CTS-V Cadillac is a car as fast as any unfamiliar sports car.

BMW X5M Competition

The BMW X5 It is a mid-size, rear-wheel drive luxury SUV. It was the first BMW SUV and it also featured all-wheel drive and was available with either a manual or automatic transmission. In 2009, the X5 M performance variant was released as a 2010 model, the BMW X5 M is a high-performance derivative of the X5.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

This Porsche is a complete family SUV, with technology reminiscent of hybrid hypercars and almost has the performance to match them.

