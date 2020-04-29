Dennis Rodman She is a celebrity in the United States since in 1993 she decided to dye her hair like Wesley Snipes in ‘Demolition Man’ and kept an ‘affair’ with Madonna. Then playing in the Chicago Bulls of Jordan, Pippen, and company did the rest. These days, on the occasion of the documentary The Last Dance we have been posting anecdotes of Michael Jordan related to that time in the Bulls, like when he decided to leave to spend a weekend in Las Vegas with Carmen Electra.

In short, it is a most unique type whose life is given by a serial. And, no, we are not going to tell you that he has gone to North Korea and is a personal friend of Kim Jong-Un, or that he tried to commit suicide when he played in the Pistons, or that he was 7 times the NBA’s top rebounder. We will try to be more original. Here we go:

1. You have written a children’s story

It may not hit him too much, but the truth is that Dennis Rodman published a children’s book in 2012 titled ‘Dennis The Wild Bull’ (Dennis the wild bull).

2. Worked as a janitor

He was 19 years old and his mother had kicked him out of the house. During that time, he worked as a concierge at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. Soon after, he managed to enter the University thanks to his basketball skills. We don’t know what would have become of him if he hadn’t.

3. He tried to play again at the age of 45

Although he was a party animal, he was also a guy who took care of himself and was always in shape. Thus, in 2003, at the age of 45, he tried to return to professional basketball and played some matches in the ABA developing league without much luck. His time had passed.

4. Has 28 siblings

Although he stated in his entry into the Hall of Fame that his father Philander Rodman Jr. had had 47 children, the truth is that, according to his father, he would only have 28 brothers. Now it is OK…

