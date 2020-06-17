© .

In popular markets it is very difficult to maintain social distance.

Separated thousands of kilometers away from the original focus in China and with an ocean in between with the then battered southern Europe, Latin America had some advantages to manage the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The region officially registered its first case on February 26 and, a month later, when Italy already exceeded 60,000 infections and 6,000 deaths, the Latin American country with the worst hit was Brazil, with just 25 deaths.

That month, almost at the same time as Spain, several governments in the region such as Peru, El Salvador, Panama, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela, among others, they began to apply strong measures of social distancing and restricting the mobility of citizens to avoid infections.

Three months later, however, when countries in Europe are lifting limitations and begin to enter the new « normality, » most Latin American countries are not only far from being able to do the same, but have become the new epicenter of the pandemic.

Among the 15 countries in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases there are four Latin Americans: Brazil, Peru, Chile and Mexico, according to figures from the John Hopkins University in the USA. updated to June 17.

The increase in new infections, in fact, led the governments of Chile, Peru and Ecuador to extend their containment measures again in recent days.

El Salvador was one of the first countries to adopt harsh restrictions on covid-19.

States such as Paraguay, Uruguay and Costa Rica, which register a low number of confirmed infections and do not reach thirty deaths, they are excepciones to the general trend of the region which is pointing upwards and is still far from the flattening of the curve.

What happened? BBC Mundo tells you 5 factors that have put Latin America at the center of the covid 19 pandemic.

1.- Poorly synchronized quarantines?

Most of the governments of Latin America were diligent in applying forced confinement to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Chile, the government has just extended measures to limit the movement of citizens.

However, for these measures to be fully effective they must be used at the right time.

« If there are no cases of coronavirus circulating in a country, there is no sense in isolating myself because I will not achieve anything. On the contrary, if I wait until I have many cases circulating in the streets, it will take much more work to contain the spread when it is already dispersed, « Carlos Arturo Álvarez, an infectious medicine doctor and professor at the National University of Colombia, told BBC Mundo.

The expert affirms that there were countries such as Brazil and Mexico that took these measures late but that there were also others that wanted to apply them at the same time as in Europe, when in the region the situation was only in its incipient stage.

« And now it happens again but on the contrary. You want to do the unconfinement as it is being done in Europe thinking that we are in another stage of the pandemic and it is not like that, « he points out.

Álvarez stresses that confinement served to reduce the number of infections in some countries such as Colombia, but that as it begins to rise, there is also an increase in cases.

Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization, appreciates these preventive actions applied in the region, considering that for many weeks they were useful in preventing an explosion of cases, as occurred in Italy or New York.

« These measures were important in avoiding the overload of health services and that we had deaths due to lack of access to intensive care units and ventilators, « he said at a press conference in response to a BBC Mundo consultation.

2. Imported infections

The force with which the coronavirus broke out in Europe -mainly in Italy and Spain- generated strong fear among many Latin Americans residing on the Old Continent, who chose to return massively to their countries of origin and, in some cases, brought the virus with them.

Temperature control at airports was one of the measures that many governments took to control the entry of travelers.

« During the crisis in Europe, many Peruvians who study and work there returned to the country, just as they did later from the United States. There we received the first major wave of infected« explains Eduardo Gatuzzo, professor emeritus of the Cayetano Heredia University of Lima and former director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine of that institution.

The specialist states that in the case of coronavirus, evaluations at airports are not effective because there are many infected than are asymptomatic but can transmit the virus.

« These people were reunited with their family and friends, which created a first wave of infections and from there it passed to the communities, » he adds.

Gatuzzo points out that later, with the measures to close the economy, there would also be a massive displacement of people to other areas of the country, where there was high mortality.

3. Failures in the health system

Although many Latin American governments used confinements to save time and try to fine-tune their health systems – in many cases poorly endowed – it was an uphill goal.

« There are countries that have strengthened their hospital and diagnostic capacity, others have not been able to adapt to the speed at which the virus is growing. This may happen in Brazil or Mexico, which I believe is not doing the amount of tests that would be expected » Álvarez points out.

Many countries in the region have had difficulties in substantially increasing the number of diagnostic tests.

« In Colombia there have also been delays in expanding diagnostic tests. The problem is that to do molecular tests you need an infrastructure and the lag of several years cannot be overcome in a few months« he adds.

Gatuzzo, for his part, indicates that the limitation that Peru did not have a large number of molecular tests added to the fact that there was only one laboratory that could perform them.

« We had criticized that already when the H1N1 pandemic. We had a laboratory, with few tests, which created great difficulty in diagnosing the disease, » he says.

In contrast, Álvarez highlights the case of Chile as a positive example in terms of the large number of diagnostic tests being carried out, one of the arguments that would explain why that country appears as the third in the region with the highest number of confirmed infections.

« An advantage that Chile has is that they make many diagnoses And, of course, the more diagnoses you make, the more cases you detect. He who does not diagnose, does not detect, « says the expert.

In terms of access to laboratory materials, respirators, and personal protective equipment, experts highlight that Latin America faced an additional difficulty because you must import these inputs.

And, in the context of a global pandemic, the region had to compete with countries that not only have greater financial muscle but also have the power – like the United States – to prohibit manufacturing companies from exporting these goods.

4. An unclear message

Keeping the population well informed with clear and coherent messages is, according to experts, a fundamental element in making the fight against the pandemic work.

President Jair Bolsonaro has openly ignored the rules of social distancing.

However, apparently, that has not always been the case.

Dr. Eduardo Gatuzzo, for example, points out that in Peru there were people who did not know how to use the masks or did it carelessly, so they did not fulfill their function.

The same goes for instructions related to the need to keep social distance or to avoid crowds, since many people continued to have meetings with their family and friends.

In other countries, it has been the authorities themselves who have transmitted an unsuccessful message.

« In some cases the virus was minimized and an equivocal message was sent to the population« says Álvarez in reference to the statements in which the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said that the covid 19 was a » flu « .

« The message must be homogeneous without maximizing but also without minimizing the pandemic. This virus is not Ebola but it is not a flu either. It has a significant case fatality rate, especially in people over the age of 70, » says the specialist.

5. A precarious economy

The precarious state of the economy of the Latin American countries is a central element for the experts when it comes to explaining why in the region the harsh measures of confinement have not had the same results as in Europe.

© .

The high percentage of informal work makes it difficult to comply with quarantines in Latin America.

« We are experiencing a very significant increase in cases in many countries. This probably has to do with the challenges facing Latin American countries with poverty, the informal economy and the difficulties in applying social distancing measures, « Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization, told BBC Mundo.

Carlos Arturo Álvarez points out that containment measures are very difficult to comply with in Latin America.

« Many of the jobs are informal and people cannot stay at home to wait for their salary. At the same time, the governments of the region do not have the capacity to have a strategy to economically sustain the population as it occurs in other parts of the world. «

Gatuzzo highlights how, paradoxically, in Peru the payment of social assistance to the poorest families could have served to spread contagion, since people had to go to bank branches to make the collection effective.

The expert believes that the large popular markets also became centers of contagion because informal workers – without savings to stay at home – they had to go out every day to work but also to buy what they needed and in these large crowds they became infected and then spread to their families.

The problem, of course, is that for those needy populations staying at home was not a real possibility either.

