It is important for older adults to maintain and develop their physical capacity

Loss of muscle mass and strength in our body is one of the main signs of aging. This is why maintaining a good physical condition is so important for older adults.

In order to achieve this, it is necessary to carry out a series of exercises and workouts that are in accordance with your physical abilities and resistance. That is why here we show you some movement options endorsed by the National Institute on Aging of the United States.

1. Raising your arms over your head

This exercise can be done while standing or sitting. The feet should be well supported on the floor, not on tiptoe. In addition, they must be aligned with the shoulders. Weights must be held at the sides and at shoulder height. When going up you have to inhale and exhale when going down. Repeat 10 to 15 times.

2. Side lift

It is similar to the previous exercise. But instead of raising your arms above your head, the weights should be held from below and raised to shoulder height. When doing this movement you have to inhale, and when you go down, you have to exhale. It can be done standing or sitting, and repeat about 10 times.

3. Flexion

For this exercise it is necessary to stand. The weights should be held with the palms of the hand forward. Raise the weights to your chest, slowly flexing your elbows and inhaling. The position should be held for a second and then exhale as you lower your arms. Repeat 10-15 times.

4. Knee flexion

It must be attached to a chair to maintain balance and firm feet on the floor. Next, slowly lift one leg back, keep it straight, and inhale slowly.

Then, raise your heel towards your buttocks while exhaling. Slightly bend the supporting leg. Hold the position for one second and return to the original position. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

5. Leg extension

For this exercise you must be sitting with your back straight and resting on the back of the chair. Then extend your leg forward as far as you can. The foot should have the toes pointing up. Return to the original position and repeat the procedure with the other.

It should be noted that the exercises must be done according to the capacity of each person, and in the case of the weights, you must start with the minimum capacity, and gradually increase according to progress. This prevents injuries and other complications from Health, and older adults will be able to maintain their fitness while at home.

.