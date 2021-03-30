5 exercises for the pain of spending too much time in front of the computer

The benefits of meditation for your health 1:10

(CNN) – With virtual classes and working from home, it’s no wonder many people experience more neck and back pain than usual. Sitting in a chair all day with a hunched back and a bent neck is just not good for you. Point.

It is important to keep moving throughout the day. I recommend scheduling a quick stretching routine a couple of times a day during your workday.

Otherwise, it is too easy to get carried away with what is being done and forget to listen to the body. Ideally, you should get up from your chair every hour, but stretching a bit from time to time also helps. Using the computer excessively is associated with neck pain, according to research. And, taking into account the security measures put in place by the pandemic in most US states, this means that the large number of people who are working remotely are more susceptible to stiffness and pain.

LOOK: Beyoncé joins Peloton to offer exercise routines

Even without increasing the amount of time we spend on the computer, neck pain is considered the second most common musculoskeletal disorder. But there are many ways to address chronic pain from overuse of the computer and start feeling better.

I prepared this stretching routine with circular movements to help you combat the stiffness caused by excessive sedentary time in front of the screen.

These simple exercises target various parts of your body, relieving tension and helping you feel less tense again.

Arm circles

It is common to hunch your shoulders when working at the computer. You may not even realize that you are doing it.

Arm circles help combat stiff shoulders and get blood flowing after sitting for a while. This move is also a great way to work your back. With this circular movement, your back and shoulders are stretched, at the same time that you exercise your arms.

Stand up straight with your arms extended at your sides.

Begin to move your arms in a small circular motion, gradually increasing the movements.

Continue making larger circles, making sure to feel the stretch in your shoulders, arms, and back.

After 10 seconds, reverse the movement, making larger and larger circles.

Wrist circles

Typing all day causes a lot of stiffness in the wrists and hands, and too many people don’t even think about dealing with this pain.

Circling your wrists helps them stay flexible. Doing this move before strength training like push-ups or weight lifting also helps prevent injury. This exercise is important to keep your wrists strong throughout the day.

MIRA: How to reward and recognize the work that women do at home?

Bend your elbows to bring your wrists in front of you.

Begin rotating your wrists in one direction for about 10 seconds before switching to the other direction.

You can move both wrists at the same time, or focus on one if you wish.

Hip circles

Hip circles will get your abs moving as you stretch your back and hips. This movement is the perfect exercise to combat stiffness in your entire body.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands on your hips. Rotate your hips, starting with small circles.

Gain momentum and movement as you circle your hips wider.

You should feel your back and hips begin to loosen. Hip circles will improve your flexibility, get blood flowing, and relieve tension. Do 10 hip circles in one direction, and then do another 10 twisting in the other direction.

Ankle Circles

Sitting for too long can cause a lack of circulation in the ankles and feet, which can cause them to swell. And while your ankles are not put under pressure most of the time while sitting, that doesn’t mean they get the right amount of movement to stay flexible and strong if you’re sedentary. Ankle circles help maintain range of motion and can be done in almost any position. Without proper ankle mobility, they can lose the flexibility they need to perform everyday activities and exercises.



For this exercise, stay seated. Bend one knee and cross it over the other leg so that the foot is closer to the rest of the body. Twist your ankle in one direction and then reverse.

Follow the same process for the other ankle. It can be helpful to change direction back and forth or to make a number of circles in one direction and change to the other.

Take it easy and make sure each ankle feels less stiff before continuing. Do 10 ankle circles in each direction to start.

Leg circles

If you sit at a desk all day, your knees may be bent or you may cross your legs out of habit. To avoid cramps and circulation problems, ideally you should keep both feet on the floor directly in front of you, so take into account your posture while sitting.

In any case, if you don’t stretch and move your legs, they stiffen and lose their range of motion. Leg circles are designed to get the blood flowing and the legs and hips moving. This movement can be done lying down or standing up.

If you’re standing, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands on your hips. Choose which leg you want to move first, lift it off the ground and start circling.

Start with a small movement, and gradually create bigger circles with your leg. If you lift your leg higher as the circles get bigger, you are also stretching your hamstrings and quadriceps.

Do 10 circles with your leg in one direction and then turn your leg to the other side. Then follow the same steps with the other leg.

If your body feels stiff from working from home, there are many stretches you can do to loosen up. All you have to do is follow a circular flow.