5 Euphoria Makeup Looks and Ideas to Try in 2021

Listen, I know October 31 is, like, eight-billion years away, but since I usually put off my Halloween costume until the very last minute, I’ve decided to kick things off a little (… a lot?) Earlier this year. And even though I’ll always love my classic witch makeup or my go-to vampire tutorial, there’s one idea I keep coming back to right now: Euphoria makeup looks. I mean, I don’t know about you, but the fact that we’re still waiting for season two (fingers crossed for a 2021 release date!) Has me scrolling through the show’s prettiest beauty moments on the regular.

Whether you’re into Maddy’s epic eye art or Rue’s glitter tears, you can’t really go wrong when you try one of these Euphoria-inspired makeup ideas. Ahead, five looks from the show that you’ll definitely want to have top of mind come Halloween, along with everything you’ll need to recreate ’em yourself.

1. Maddy’s icy smokey eye

The hardest thing about channeling Maddy for Halloween is figuring out which makeup look you want to recreate — because she’s got plenty. This icy smokey eye (created by Euphoria’s makeup artist Doniella Davy and executed by Kirsten Sage Coleman) is one of my personal favorites, thanks to the fact that it combines her signature rhinestones with the prettiest combo of silver and black eyeshadow.

A chunky volumizing mascara on both the top and bottom lashes is nonnegotiable for this look, as is a lightweight eyebrow gel (Coleman uses Glossier Boy Brow) and lash glue for the face gems (Maddy’s wearing House of Lashes Clear Lash Adhesive here). Bonus points for finishing off the look with a legit Euphoria outfit (I mean, Maddy’s wardrobe is so good).

Recreate Maddy’s makeup look:

NYX Professional Makeup Prismatic Eyeshadow in Frostbite

MAC Matte Eyeshadow in Carbon

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara

Songlin Crystal Eye Stickers

2. Jules’s Halloween look

It doesn’t get more meta than wearing Jules’s Halloween costume for your Halloween costume. To create Jules’s own version of Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet, Davy put together this dreamy setup: glitter eyebrows, gold foil detailing on the temples, and a pastel, shimmery smokey eye. “I wanted to evoke something ethereal + romantic + gothic,” the makeup artist wrote in an Instagram caption.

Heads up that you’ll need a steady hand to delicately place gold foil on the outer corners of your eyes (and a dab of lash glue to keep it all in place) and a good makeup remover when it comes time to take it off ( warning: glitter eyebrows can get super messy — but the payoff is worth it). Oh, and don’t forget the glittery eyeshadow … you’ll need lots of it to get Jules’s shimmery look.

Recreate Jules’s makeup look:

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti

Colourpop Super Shock Shadow in Twitterpated

Too Faced Glitter Pop Peel-Off Eyeliner in Yes Way Rose

3. Rue’s glitter tears

Rue definitely has the most understated makeup vibe of the Euphoria bunch, but she’s rarely seen without her classic glitter tears. The best thing about recreating this look for your Halloween costume is that you don’t have to get super precise with the application—the more lowkey and imperfect, the better. “They’re going to be kind of smudgy and unpolished close up, but they have this amazing, like, emotional quality that just feels like tears,” Davy has told Cosmo.

Pro tip: Though you’re welcome to use any glitter when trying this look yourself, Davy used a glitter gel (the Lemonhead LA Spacepaste, to be exact) for Rue’s winter formal makeup look. Gels are super pigmented and tend to stay in place much easier than pressed glitter, Davy explained in an Instagram caption, but it’s best to wear them alone or on top of a cream eyeshadow or eyeliner (ie, no powder formulas, which don’t usually agree with gels).

Recreate Rue’s makeup look:

Lemondhead LA Spacepaste in Houdini Illuminator

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Free Burgundy

Flash Tattoos Starry Eye Jewel

Uoma Beauty Brow-Fro Blow Out Gel

4. Kat’s winged eyeliner

You don’t have to go super OTT with your Euphoria makeup look, btw. If you’re after something a bit more subtle, try Kat’s cute winged eyeliner. After giving yourself a clean and simple cat eye with black liquid eyeliner, go into your inner corners with a fire-red shade to liven things up a bit. TO simple red dot under each of your eyes will tie the whole thing together.

Oh, and IMO, the look isn’t complete without a quick dusting of highlighter and a layer or two of lip gloss (this peachy nude looks great on Kat, but feel free to go for something warmer or cooler toned—customization is key to nailing this style at home). PS If you’ve been debating cutting your own bangs, consider this Euphoria makeup look your sign to maybe, definitely do it.

Recreate Kat’s makeup look:

NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Liquid Eyeliner in Vivid Fire

Eyeko Black Magic Vegan Liquid Eyeliner

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish

Juvia’s Place The Nubian Loose Highlighter in Nefertiti

5. Cassie’s rhinestone look

What’s the point of a Euphoria makeup roundup if you aren’t going to mention rhinestones at least a couple of times? This style — one of Cassie’s boldest looks all season — is basically the jackpot: It’s got a stunning combo of rhinestones, glitter eyeshadow, and super-defined lashes that are anything but subtle.

My favorite part of this look is how soft and glowy Cassie’s skin looks against the colorful rhinestones. When recreating it, you’ll want to kick things off with a base of foundation, warm blush, and a soft pink lip (remember: your eye makeup is going to do most of the talking, so the rest of your makeup vibe can be pretty understated). You might want to enlist the help of a friend for this one — the rhinestone placement requires straight-up precision.

Recreate Cassie’s makeup look:

TecUnite Store 2000 Piece Flat Back Gems in Lake Blue

Maybeline New York Eyestudio ColorTattoo in Edgy Emerald

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Soft Touch

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation

