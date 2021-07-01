5 essential apps for vegetarians and vegans

Vegetarianism and veganism, similar options although with certain differences, are lifestyles based on scrupulous respect for the animal world. In part, they base their diet on not consuming products of animal origin. But far from being a boring diet, vegan and vegetarian recipe proposals are always a host of good properties.

Technology, of course, is put at the service of those who practice this lifestyle. It is also made available to all those who wish to introduce this way of eating into their lives. There is a good amount of apps for vegetarians and vegans that you should know, for this reason we have selected the 5 best that you should know.

Top 5 apps for vegetarians and vegans

Vegamecum – Vegan Recipes

It is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Vegamecum is one of the favorite apps for vegetarians and vegans. It is basically a great cookbook, but with additional functions such as being able to listen to the recipe in audio, so you can prepare it without having to make stops. You can adapt the recipes to the diners you have at home, save your favorites, receive a new vegetarian and vegan recipe every week. For that reason it has so many positive ratings.

Suitable Vegan

A very useful application in case you want to know what the origin of food. Thanks to it, you can know with complete fidelity which are the supermarket products that are totally vegan and in which the rights of animals have been respected. It is in continuous growth as more and more companies in the food industry are offering products for this life option. It has information on supermarkets in Argentina, Chile, Spain, France, Mexico and Uruguay, but more will be added. Available on the App Store and on Google Play.

Veggie Alternatives

Although it is only available in English, it is worth the download. The objective of this application is to offer you alternative products for your vegetarian recipes, of which it has more than 300. For example, if you have to use mayonnaise, it is a recipe, it offers you the best alternative so that this preparation continues to make sense, it works just as well and no animal has had to suffer for it. Making these small changes can encourage many people to enter this new world. It is also found for Apple and Android devices.

Vegan World Amino

On some occasions, people who practice this way of life can feel misunderstood. The mission of this application is to connect vegans and vegetarians from all over the world to share their ideas, provide support, discover new recipes and tricks, be aware of all the news related to this philosophy. It is the definitive application to keep up to date with everything that revolves around veganism and vegetarianism. Available in Spanish for both Apple and Android devices.