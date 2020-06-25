Since 2006 South Park, the irreverent animated series, caused a stir and discussions with one of its episodes, which is titled Cartoon Wars Part II, so Comedy Central refused to reproduce it and show images of Muhammad, since This could trigger terrorist protests and threats.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

All this not only as speculation, but that same thing happened in Europe 2005 and 2007 when some European newspapers published the image of the prophet, something that is totally prohibited in that religion.

HBO Max decided to add all the seasons of South Park, before they were on Hulu, however, it was announced by an American media that 5 of the episodes of the series, where they illustrate the image of Muhammad, were removed from the platform, all for avoid potential problems.

You may also be interested in: J.K. Rowling: Writers from her agency resign after controversial comments

The series has 23 seasons and they are all available on HBO Max, with the exception of those controversial chapters, something that had to be negotiated since before acquiring the licenses for its reproduction, between their respective representatives.

The titles of the episodes are: Super Best Friends, from season 5, Cartoon Wars Part I and Cartoon Wars Part II, from season 10, and 200 and 201, from season 14, which although many would like to have, for the moment is complicated.

Read also: Paulina Washington shines in a new series with Sebastián Zurita, Amazon Prime Video

It is worth mentioning that Islam prohibits showing the image of Muhammad in statues, paintings and even drawings, as it avoids falling into idolatry. Successful series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker received threats in 2010 for showing their image in their series.

Recall that this series has touched upon quite sensitive topics throughout its transmission, such as the occasion when they spoke of the migratory crisis on the Mexican border with the United States and the detention centers for undocumented migrants.

The chapter was called « Mexican Joker » and was broadcast this Wednesday, this follows the critical line and dark humor that represents this great series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The plot of the first episode of the twenty-third season of this series focuses on this controversial topic and begins with a raid by agents of the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who are looking for an immigrant worker.