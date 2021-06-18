5 energy-efficient mini USB fans to cool you down while you work | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

High summer temperatures can be improved with the help of products such as fans. But you don’t need a big one to cool off, with these portable USB fans you can put one right on your desk.

Telecommuting also means that during the summer you will have to work at home and in high temperatures. If you don’t have air conditioning, surely the best solution is to use a fan since they consume less. But if you want something that will refrigerate you directly, use a personal USB fan.

USB fans are smaller, but their benefit is that they are more efficient and consume very little energy. To the point where you can connect them to your desktop or laptop PC to get the power from there. But also in batteries or directly to the electrical network with a wall adapter from an old mobile.

These USB fans they are portableYou can put them near your desk or near where you are and they will expel a breeze of cooler air to try to combat the high temperatures of this apocalyptic summer.

One of its main benefits is that you will have a cooler breeze directed only at you and that its energy consumption is minimal. You can use it with any 5W power adapter.

With 3 speeds: Opolar USB fan

Get the Opolar USB fan for 16.99 euros

If you want to cool down while you are working at your desk, this Opolar USB fan It is a good option with a stable base and it is powered entirely by a USB cable.

It is compact, it has 3 speeds to control how much air flow you want it to expel (the faster the consumption) and you can adjust it by 40º vertically.

Its price is only 16.99 euros and you can buy it in black with blue blades, in black with transparent blades or in white with purple blades at the same price.

Quiet: TedGem USB fan

Get the TedGem compact USB fan for 12.99 euros

East silent fan TedGem It is one of the best sellers on Amazon and with almost 1,500 positive evaluations on its page. For a reason it will be, and it is also important to look for a fan that does not make a lot of noise.

It has 3 power speeds and is very compact. It only measures 12.5 x 12.5 x 5 centimeters and weighs 180 grams. It only requires that you connect it to a free USB port on your computer and you will already have a direct ventilation source to cool you down in these months.

Its price is really low. It only costs 12.99 euros on Amazon.

Design: Fancii USB fan

Get the Fancii USB fan for 15.99 euros

If you want a USB desktop fan that consumes little but has a somewhat more modern design, at least it does not look like a traditional fan but smaller, then this fancii fan it will help you.

Made of an aluminum tube, it has good power and air flow. It is also not as big as it seems, it only measures 117 x 112 millimeters and it looks more like a turbine than a fan.

You can adjust the angle of the fan with its base and it has 2 speed settings, a low one for low noise and a louder one for the hottest moments.

You can find it on Amazon for 15.99 euros.

With clamp: Diaocare USB fan

Get the Diaocare USB fan for 14.69 euros

The Diaocare portable ventilator with USB It seems like you want to do it all in one product. Not only is it a fan that you can connect via USB, it also has a practical clip to adjust and hold it practically anywhere.

It is perfect to put it on a shelf, or on a piece of furniture near your workstation and keep it there. In addition, to everyone’s surprise, it has an internal battery to be able to use it outdoors or when you are not in front of the computer.

It is also cheap. On Amazon it only costs 14.69 euros.

Battery powered: TedGem Mini USB fan

Get the TedGem Mini USB fan for 18.99 euros

The TedGem Mini USB fan it is a cheap and very interesting option. It is not only a fan that you can connect to your laptop, an external battery or with a power adapter such as that of mobile phones. It also has a 2,000mAh battery to use it wherever and whenever you want.

It also has a very attractive white design, it can be disassembled for cleaning and it has 3 speeds. You can even rotate it horizontally and vertically to adjust the angle you want.

Not bad at all for less than 19 euros on Amazon.

