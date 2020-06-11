Leaving home after confinement is not easy for many people. On the side of the irresponsible, which does not matter to all, those who do not pay attention to the norms or even live the de-escalation naturally and without stress; and, on the other hand, people who suffer anxiety, nervousness about going out on the street, being with strangers or, even, for fear of not knowing, uncertainty.

According to the psychologist Andrés Montero Rama, from Norte Psicólogos, “will not dominate a single emotion. It will influence a lot how we have spent this entire period of confinement. If you have lost relatives, if your work remains more or less the same, if you have been well at home … For groups that have experienced some sadder event, it is very different from those that simply have not been able to leave home. And there, each one will react in a very different way ”, he tells Sports and Life.

The emotions that are going to be missed

“When it comes to talking about emotions, each one is going to look for what during this period they have not had: yes i’m very outgoing and I have been two months at home alone with my partner, or my family, that feeling of loneliness when I begin to incorporate myself into normal life, the main psychological need will be to cover relating to some people, “he explains.

“Yes, however, I am very autonomous, very individualistic, What I will look for will be activities, which perhaps are very much mine, and that I have not been able to do, and now I will do them. Traveling alone, going to the movies, simply walking around the city, taking photographs … ”

“A third need could be group membership, something more social. Both during the confinement, as with the subject of applause, for example, as in the post-confinement, with the demonstrations, the desire to go out, be with some friends, with others … it is something that many people need, they have missed , or simply needs to be with people as a need. “

“It is also super important, at the learning level. We have been without cultural activities, without cinema, theater, without classes, without conferences … there will also be a group of people who will look for these activities, although there have been many people who have developed at home following courses, talks, conferences … “

“The need for security or control it is something to keep in mind in a special way. For “many people it is essential to control all facets of their lives, and since there is still no security, there may be frustration. There will be a duality between those responsible, who will put their hands to their heads, and those who are more irresponsible, who will not care, “he highlights.

“Emotions are going to be very much aimed at knowing whether people can carry them out or not. It influences a lot the age groups, where we live, the personal situation, the expectations as well… More than a general emotion, what you are going to see is to cover individual needs, and the problem will be to know if you can carry them out or not ”.