5 elements we would like to see from the comics

WandaVision surprised everyone by showing in an original and brilliant way the magical dimension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the other hand, Falcon and the Winter Soldier explores the adult and sober aspect of the Marvel universe. The next Marvel Studios series on Disney Plus will be Loki, which will tell what happened to the god of lies after – again – stealing the Tesseract. And for now, the plot is a mystery.

Despite some teasers and rumors, it is still not entirely clear what direction the series will take. Will it be more similar to the box of mysteries that WandaVision showed? Will it show the vicissitudes of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the middle of a new timeline? In reality, like the god himself, the series seems to be a tricky and ingenious combination of tone and rhythm. And for now, especially, we don’t know what Loki will do to continue his journey in search of… power ?, a world to reign?

What is very clear is that it is a unique opportunity to explore the world of the character. In the comics, Loki is one of the most ambiguous and outlandish figures in the Marvel universe. Not only has he undergone multiple transformations (and has even died and been reborn), but his identity is as inexplicable as his loyalty. We leave you Five elements that screenwriters could incorporate to this strange journey of Loki through his own history.

Loki can change gender

Before you go crazy, it is not a Marvel concession to the times. Actually, Loki’s fluid gender comes from Norse mythology. It is a known fact that the god of lies goes from being a man to a woman with some frequency.. As if that wasn’t enough, the legend around him includes several outlandish situations regarding his identity. One of them, the occasion in which she became a mare and came to give birth to a foal.

Marvel did not miss the opportunity to incorporate such broad-mindedness into his character. In the comic series Loki: Agent of Asgard, by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett, published in 2014, was alternately male and female. And in one of the more well-known Mighty Avengers story lines, she pretended to be the beloved Wanda Maximoff for a time.

So it is possible that the series brings some… unexpected changes in the god of lies. Let it not be said that we did not warn you.

In the comic he has died and been revived several times

Of course, if you are a fan of the god of lies, you already know: his ability to die and be reborn is more than proven. But the skill comes from the comics, in which he has suffered all sorts of outlandish deaths over the years. One of them, the one he suffered in the middle of the Sentry attack, in which the dark version of the latter destroyed Loki completely. Although it seems a familiar fact, it is possible that the favorite antihero shows (again) his ability to avoid dying in the series.

A trip to the past

Marvel studios

Could Loki show a younger lead? Well, there are antecedents. In 2011’s Thor # 617, Loki – presumed dead – reappeared in France as a Parisian street scammer by the name of Serrure. In the comic he had no recollection of his past and enjoyed the freedom to steal without adult supervision. Finally, Thor discovers him, cares for him, and protects him. Could we expect a quick look at the younger version of Loki? Could he die and return to his other self in the alternate timeline like this?

Loki is Pansexual

Marvel already announced it with great fanfare last year. His Loki in the world of comics has no special predilection for men or women, but rather for both. Something that the character made clear in Young Avengers and also in Loki: Agents of Asgard. It would not be strange if the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a step in that direction to make Loki’s journey through his history more interesting.

It’s worthy (well, more or less)

In Avengers & X-Men: Axis # 9, Loki, to everyone’s surprise (including himself), is able to pick up the Mjolnir. Of course, in the comic it was all due to a spell that reversed the ethical orientation of the villains. But it might be interesting to play on Loki’s morality. In particular, when the one in the timeline that we will see on the screen must again seek his redemption. Will this new Loki find a way to merge his natural inclination to cheat and become a hero? At least, there is a base story to think about it.

