5 elements that every modern car should have as standard

Modern cars look more and more like a smartphone and less like a car. A few years ago, cars were simply an amalgam of mechanical and electrical systems, today electronics rule our cars to such an extent that we forget that their heart is still an oil-lubricated block of metal in which explosions of form occur. controlled, connected to the ground by rotating pieces of rubber. And we must not forget about it: deep down it’s a very mechanical machine. The modern car nullifies our senses with comforts, and forgets about five items you should have as standard.

1) A dipstick to measure the oil level

Yes friends, there are cars that they do not have a dipstick for the oil. It is a problem of new-batch BMWs, among other vehicles. There is no way to know how much oil is left inside the engine physically. We must rely on an internal sensor that tells us the amount and level of engine oil. Oil is the blood of our car, the only liquid that lubricates the engine. Without oil, we would run out of engine in seconds. What if this sensor fails? What’s wrong with relying on a simple metal dipstick – ridiculously expensive – to know our oil level?

It seems that they did not want us to open the hood …

2) A complete spare wheel

For the sake of weight saving – it is an excuse rather than a valid reason – and the search for a larger trunk, as well as lower costs, many modern cars have gone from using a complete spare wheel to using a cookie type spare wheel – that only allows to roll at 80 km / h and is much narrower than the usual wheels – and to equip an uncomfortable anti-puncture kit. Good luck with him puncture kit before a blowout or a puncture of generous dimensions. Another question: do you know how to use it? Wouldn’t it be better to have a complete spare wheel that would allow us to continue our journey without any problem.

Puncture kits are cheaper and take up less space. They allow manufacturers to show off bigger trunks.

3) Visible motors and easy-to-change bulbs

What’s the point of having to remove the bumper or the optics in order to change a single burned-out light bulb? That we have to go through the checkout, obviously. Another common trend is for engines to be covered by a dark plastic lid, whose function is simply aesthetic. How can we tell at a glance if we have an oil leak through the rocker cover? How can we know if one of the coolant hoses has a leak and is watering our engine? How will we know if a component has come loose or is about to do so? We won’t know until it’s too late, and until we have to checkout.

Changing a burnt out light bulb means removing a front bumper on some cars.

4) An oil temperature gauge, and another for its pressure

Granted, an oil pressure watch is an accessory that only some performance cars equip, and for the rest of the car it works with simply a sensor saying if the pressure is too low or too high – and there really is no other physical way to do it. know it. But a clock for oil temperature It should be a must. It tells us when we can accelerate with guarantees or press the accelerator hard, without fear of damaging the car’s components. And few cars equip it. I assure you that there would be fewer breakdowns and we would be less oblivious to the dangers of “stepping on” him cold if more cars equip it.

Thanks to digital instrumentation, some cars are recovering that indicator.

5) A water temperature watch, not a silly witness

It is necessary for cars to mount a clock that indicates the temperature of the coolant, especially if we live in areas with especially hot summers. There are many current cars that today do not have a coolant temperature gauge, only a witness that tells us if it is very cold or very hot. What happens if that sensor fails? If the average temperature is consistently high, it may indicate some kind of cooling system failure, or a leak. But the witness won’t tell us anything until we’re in the engine danger zone.