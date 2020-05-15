Medical waste a challenge for garbage collectors 0:59

Recycling is no longer just about the environment.

It is also becoming an economic imperative, and you might even consider it a patriotic duty.

This was stated by the United States’ top environmental official, who urged Americans to help combat a global pandemic by recycling packaging materials in their orders.

With so many people generating waste in their homes, recycling is now “more essential than ever,” said Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in a video. “Right now there is a critical need for all raw materials in the manufacturing supply chain, especially paper and cardboard,” he added.

Groups in Britain and Europe have also warned of possible cardboard shortages as a result of increased home deliveries. Due to the large number of businesses closed and unable to recycle, that means it is more important for households to do their part.

Americans recycled 66% of the paper they used in 2017, according to the EPA, but just 8.4% of plastics were recycled that same year.

Here are five ways to be planet friendly, reduce waste, and support the efforts behind sending you everything you need (and want).

1. Recycle paper and cardboard

If you are doing more shopping online, the cardboard boxes could naturally accumulate. Take measurements from your home by taking them apart and locating them for recycling on the sidewalk or taking them to a nearby recycling center (always taking care of social distance, of course).

Actions as simple as these can help ensure that the “manufacturing supply chain remains open and dynamic,” said Wheeler. “That, in turn, will help keep grocery stores or supermarkets and houses stocked with the necessary items during this public health emergency,” he added.

2. Reuse disposable bags

Do you have your pile of reusable bags tucked somewhere in a closet? Stores are delivering their food in plastic and paper bags, which are also accumulating. Now you can use them for garbage cans, pick up your dog’s poop, or fill them with gift items when our communities safely reopen.

3. Reduce takeaway food waste

As you spend more time at home during quarantine, you’re likely to be asking for restaurant addresses more often. Many establishments offering takeaway service appear to be delivering plastic cutlery and napkins with the order. Ask them to stop, please. Are you at home. You can use your own cutlery and reduce plastic waste.

4. Fewer canned drinks

We’ve said it before, but you’re home! You don’t need to buy six-pack soda and soda (we can make an exception for beer).

Instead, buy bigger, bigger bottles of juice and soda, and ask a soda maker to make you a drink to your liking (you can add juice, or spices, or alcohol for fun). Even those larger beer cans and bottles are recyclable in many communities.

5. Start composting

A third of what New York City residents throw away is food and yard waste, and composting diverts it from landfills. If you live in cities like New York; Portland, Oregon; Or San Francisco or you even attend Emory University in Atlanta (when the campus is open), composting is easy.

You can also compost at home if you have space in your garden, but there are services for those who can’t or don’t want to. CompostNow is one of the many companies that collect residential and commercial compost, its focus is Asheville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Atlanta, Georgia.

CompostNow will give you back the compost and you can fertilize all those herbs you are growing.

What to do with personal protective equipment?

We know that you are using a large amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep you safe.

Just don’t throw your masks, gloves and wipes for recycling during the pandemic … or at any other time.

Personal protective equipment is not recyclable and sanitation workers are not sure to touch it when it has already been used.

These items “should never go to the recycle bin,” Wheeler noted.

“I saw this in the parking lot of our supermarket. It’s great to keep everyone protected, but throw your gloves in the trash after you’ve worn them, not in the parking lot. Someone, somewhere, will have to clean them, let’s take care of each other. “

Your medical waste must be packaged, sealed, and disposed of in accordance with the guidelines of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These items should be thrown in a garbage container.

That was a problem that Paul Zambrotta noticed when directing security operations at Mr. T Carting in New York City. Last month, he told CNN that he was seeing a spike in facial masks, gowns, and other medical supplies ending in recycling.

“You don’t know who used it. You don’t know what’s in it, “he said. “We never used to see these things in recycling,” he added.

