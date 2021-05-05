5 easy and inexpensive Mexican dishes to celebrate on May 5

Mexican snacks are a tasty, simple and inexpensive option to celebrate May 5. They will make you and your guests feel like in a Mexican food shop, stall or market. Most of the dishes include the three most prominent ingredients of Mexican cuisine: corn, chili and beans.

We select some of the most popular Mexican snacks that you can’t find in any of the Mexican-inspired restaurants like Taco Bell and that are much easier to prepare than traditional dishes like mole or pozole.

1. Sopes and chopped

Sopes are one of the most popular Mexican snacks. With corn dough, thick corn tortillas of approximately 8 cm in diameter are formed and they are put to cook in a comal or pan. When they are still hot, they are pinched and edges are formed to prevent the filling from coming out. They are spread with beans, red or green sauce, then sliced ​​lettuce, chopped onion and grated cheese are added. You can add other ingredients such as chorizo, roast beef or chicken tinga.

To make some pinch or chopped veracruzanas you only need to make the tortilla bigger. On top is added a cheese and onion sauce, they can also have other ingredients such as beans, egg, pork rinds, chorizo ​​or steak.

2. Golden tacos

Photo: Shutterstock

There is a variety of golden taco fillings; Among the most popular are the golden tacos of shredded chicken breast and potato with chorizo, there are also barbecue, shredded beef and refried beans. One of the tips to follow to obtain the perfect golden tacos is that the filling must be cold.

Crispy golden chicken tacos are made with soft corn tortillas that are rolled around your chosen ingredient and then deep fried. They are covered with lettuce, cream, cheese and sauce to taste.

3. Toast

Photo: Shutterstock

The tostadas are prepared with fried corn tortillas that are garnished with refried beans, shredded chicken or pork, lettuce, cheese, cream, avocado, and jalapeño pepper, chipotle or some sauce. Among other options for chicken and shredded pork are pickled pork feet, poblana tinga, fish or tuna fish.

4. Quesadillas

Photo: Christian Rojas / Pexels

The main quesadillas are the corn tortilla and the cheese. Heat on the comal until the cheese melts. You can serve simple quesadillas or complement them with other ingredients, mushrooms such as huitlacoche or mushrooms, pumpkin flower, chicken tinga, beef, pork rinds, rajas or potato.

5. Cakes

Cakes and pambazos are a practical and very simple treat that you can prepare in advance in a similar way to a sandwich.

Spread the bread with mayonnaise, beans and add the filling of your choice. You can prepare from the classic ham, milanesa, leg, chorizo ​​and cheese cake, egg, sausage or chicken. Ingredients such as lettuce, avocado and chili or sauce are also often added to them.

6. Chilaquiles

Photo: Samuel Arzate / Pixabay

Chilaquiles are one of the favorite breakfasts in Mexican cuisine and are easy to prepare. You only need to have the fried corn chips ready to soak them in red or green sauce shortly before serving and cover them with onion, cheese and cream. You can serve a complete dish with chilaquiles, beans, chicken meat, eggs or beef steak.

There are many recipes for chilaquiles that you can prepare, one of them is the chilaquiles conde.

