5 drinks that increase the risk of a heart attack



Alcohol abuse can increase the risk of heart attack, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure.

Photo: Social Butterfly / Pixabay

A heart attack occurs when the blood flow that carries oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, can be fatal. There are some foods and drinks that can contribute to a heart attack.

Usually the blockage occurs because the arteries that supply blood flow to the heart muscle can become narrow due to the accumulation of fat, cholesterol and other substances that together are called plaque. The American Heart Association (AHA) points out that this process is known as atherosclerosis.

Drinks that increase the risk of a heart attack

1. Alcohol

Photo: Cottonbro from Pexels

The consumption of alcohol is harmful to health. Alcohol intoxication can cause your heart to beat irregularly or even stop.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that over time, excessive alcohol consumption can cause chronic disease and other serious problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease and different types of cancer.

Research published in 2017 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reports that the Alcohol abuse increases the risk of heart attack, atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

2. Energy drinks

Photo: Unsplash

About 30% of Americans ages 12 to 17 regularly consume energy drinks that have been linked to increased emergency room visits and death, according to a study reported by the AHA. Energy drinks can cause arrhythmias that endanger life.

Cleveland Heart Lab reports that a 2016 study found that energy drinks can raise blood pressure, which greatly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

3. Excessive coffee consumption

Photo: Samer daboul / Pexels

The Moderate coffee consumption can be beneficial for the heart. Drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee a day may reduce your risk of heart failure, according to new research published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure.

Nevertheless, caffeine can be dangerous when consumed in large amounts. The high doses of caffeine can temporarily increase heart rate and blood pressure, which can pose a danger to some people with heart disease.

The federal dietary guidelines say that three to five 8-ounce cups a day of plain black coffee can be part of a healthy diet. It is recommended not to exceed 400 mg of caffeine per day, An 8-ounce cup of coffee contains approximately 95 mg of caffeine.

4. Soft drinks

Photo: PxHere

Drinking 12 ounces of sugary drinks like soda more than once a day can reduce “good” cholesterol and increase triglycerides, fat in the blood that can lead to heart disease.

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers note that consuming 12 ounces of soda a day of sugary drinks was associated with a 53% higher incidence of high triglycerides.

5. Protein drinks

Photo: Andrew Wilus / Pexels

Protein drinks can make your daily intake of this nutrient high. High-protein diets can facilitate plaque build-up in the arteries and thereby increase the risk of heart attack, according to studies in rodents. Mammalian bodies, the researchers explain, have a first-line defense against arterial plaque.

Razani and his team carried out a study published in the journal Nature Metabolism where they found that mice on the diet high in fat and protein (from 15% to 46% of calories) developed approximately 30% more plaque. in arteries compared to mice on a high-fat, low-protein diet.

–

It may interest you: