By Mariana Moreno | May 04 2020
Throughout history, there are players who were taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the draft or signed as free agents in their home countries and within a few years they became major league stars.
Here we review five of them.
1. Cody Bellinger
The 23-year-old player who can defend outfield and initial was chosen by the Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He received a $ 700,000 bonus. He was promoted to the majors in 2017 and has since become a cornerstone of the lineup.
2. Clayton Kershaw
Kershaw was the seventh overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft. The left-hander, now the best sinister pitcher on the circuit, had committed to Texas A&M University, but rejected the scholarship offer to sign with the Dodgers. He received a $ 2.3 million bonus and waited just a couple of years to debut in the majors. He has spent 12 seasons with the club.
3. Kenley Jansen
The Dodgers’ star closer was signed by the organization as an international free agent in 2004 in Curaçao. He was originally a catcher and became a pitcher in 2009. A year later he made his major league debut and has been with the club for a decade.
4. Orel Hershiser
The legendary pitcher was drafted by the Dodgers in round 17 of the 1979 MLB Draft. He was the 440th choice overall and the 195th pitcher. When the right-hander retired in 2000 he had more games won than any other pitcher he has taken in that draft. He played 18 seasons for the franchise, went to 3 All-Star Games, won the 1989 Cy Young, a Silver Bat and a Gold Glove.
5. Fernando Valenzuela
An icon of Mexican baseball, Valenzuela was signed by the Dodgers in July 1979 and debuted the following year in the Major Leagues as a reliever. That was the beginning of a brilliant career that kept him in the MLB for 17 years. He spent 11 of them with the Los Angeles team. He was Cy Young in 1981 and 6 times All Star.