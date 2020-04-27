Disney features five song playlists to enjoy all the music from your favorite movies and series singing, getting moving, and sharing special moments at home.

# 1 Disney Princess

Is there anything more fun than singing “Libre soy” or “Un mundo ideal” at maximum volume?

Available on Spotify, the albums of Disney Princesa Latino and Disney Princesa Brasil invite families to enjoy songs from movies like: MOANA: A SEA OF ADVENTURES, FROZEN: A FROZEN ADVENTURE, ALADDÍN and LA BELLA Y LA BESTIA.

# 2 Nivis, friends from another world

The soundtrack to the original Disney Junior Latin America series embarks fans on a musical journey from another planet with fun songs like the classic “Pata Pata”.

The Spanish playlist includes the song “Friends from another world”, performed by the Mexican actor Izan Llunas.

Spanish: Spotify and Apple Music. Portuguese: Spotify and Apple Music.

# 3 Disney Bia

The official playlist of the original production of Disney Channel Latin America combines pop songs, ballads and Latin rhythms, performed by Isabela Souza, Julio Peña and the cast of the series.

It includes the hits “Grita” and “Tu color para pintar”, among others.

# 4 Disney Channel Hits

A perfect playlist for Disney Channel fans, available on Spotify to listen and YouTube to enjoy with music videos.

It includes the most recognized songs from recent series and movies such as Disney Bia, Soy Luna, the Saga of Descendants and Zombies, as well as classics from High School Musical, Hannah Montana and Camp Rock.

# 5 Disney Hits

Available in Latin and Brazilian versions, it is the perfect playlist by # 1 fans of Disney cinema who love to sing classics like “I am your faithful friend” by TOY STORY, “Under the sea” by LA SIRENITA and “Cycle without end” from EL REY LEÓN, or more recent hits like “Mucho beyond” from FROZEN 2 and “Recuérdame” from COCO.

To complement the home experience, families can also enjoy #DisneyMomentosMagicos, the new digital platform to get inspired, discover and have fun with videos, stories, learning tools and more attractive resources from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney and Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney Parks.

.