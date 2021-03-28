5 Disney movies that show Latin America

The charm of Colombia comes to Disney 0:51

(CNN) –– Disney surprised its Latin American fans, especially Colombians, by revealing the first images of its new film Encanto this Thursday. A film that will take viewers to Colombia through a “magical family” living in a “magical house.” The nod to the traditions of this country was clear from the first moment. Precisely, the melody that accompanies the short preview is the popular song “Colombia, tierra querida.”

However, Con Encanto is not the first time that Disney has brought Latino traditions, landscapes and characters to the big screen. Here we leave you the films of the company that immortalize Latin America.

Charm (2021)

Disney gave very few details about this film that is expected to hit theaters in 2021. He limited himself to saying that it will be based in Colombia and will tell the story of a “magical family.” However, the specialized film site IMBD reported that the film “is focused on a girl and her family,” in which “everyone has magical powers,” except the little girl.

Coco (2017)

All the strength and magic that the tradition of the Day of the Dead has in Mexico came through Coco to stay in the hearts of the world. In the film, we accompany Miguel, a boy who dreams of being a musician, but who faces an inexplicable ban from his family. In his effort to fulfill that longing that gives meaning to his days, he enters the Land of the Dead where the traditional marigold flower abounds. And, between memorable songs and an unexpected ally, he begins to decipher his family’s history. If you haven’t seen it, get the tissues ready. (Coco won two Oscars, including the one for best animated film)

UP (2009)

A retired old man sets out on an adventure to the Paradise Falls in South America (which represents Angel Falls in Venezuela) but is fortuitously joined by a nosy boy who tries to be a Boy Scout and puts his patience to the limit. In the film we see the friendship of Carl Fredricksen, 78 years old and who always dreamed of visiting this place, and Russell, 8 years old, whose clumsiness and love of chocolate provoke several moments of laughter. All amidst spectacular animated landscapes that portray waterfalls, tropics and jungles of Latin America. UP won two Oscars.

The Emperor’s Folly (2000)

This funny animated film is full of references to the culture of Peru, specifically the Incas, starting with the name of the protagonist: Emperor Kuzco (which phonetically sounds the same as the city of Cusco). Kuszco is a liar, selfish and unconcerned young man for his kingdom, who ends up being turned into a flame (a nod to the fauna of Peru) by his advisor Yzma. Now he must go on an adventure to regain his place (and his looks, of course). On its journey we will see elements of the Inca culture, such as clothing, accessories, design of spaces and monuments. The film was nominated for an Oscar award.

The Three Knights (1944)

In this film, Donald Duck will live, hand in hand with two Latin birds, an adventure through Brazil and Mexico. For his birthday, two of his friends give him very special gifts. The first is José Carioca, who takes you along the beaches of Brazil on a journey full of music and dance. Then Panchito appears, to show him the wonders of Mexico. “With these experts to guide him, Donald jumps and leaps into an adventure where every stop is full of surprises and sensational songs,” reads the film’s page on Disney +. The film was nominated for two Oscars.