Celebrities can whims they wishAnd when it comes to food, you can ask for whatever comes to mind. However some celebrities prefer keep it simple and they have delicious meals on their menu of favorite dishes that are very easy to replicate. Here we leave you some.

1. Mushrooms

Singer Katy Perry loves mushrooms, mushrooms, truffles and everything that has to do with these types of dishes. Not only because they are healthy, it also considers them delicious.

How to prepare them? A good way to eat mushrooms is with garlic and jalapeño, preparing them is easy, you must slice them and in a frying pan add a little olive oil with a couple of cloves of minced garlic and the jalapeño finely chopped. Add the mushrooms and stir very well. Add salt and pepper. Cook for 5 or 7 minutes. Finally enjoy with coriander and lemon.

2. Wine and cheese

The food that Hugh jackaman loves to eat at home is something as simple as wine and cheese. The actor enjoys pairing combinations of this classic.

How to prepare? The pairing of wine with cheese is something that many enjoy and if you are not an expert in the subject we recommend you enjoy a Brie cheese with a light white wine, or a roquefort cheese with a sweet wine.

3. Burgers

It might seem incredible but to the model Gigi hadid he loves hamburgers. And it is that this dish can be prepared in different ways so can enjoy different varieties.

How to prepare it? The hamburger can be prepared even for vegans, you can make the meat substitute combining spinach, rice, potatoes and chickpeas, all boiled, mashed and seasoned. Later it is cooked like a normal hamburger and other ingredients are substituted.

4. Mashed potato

David Beckham He acknowledged on his social networks and in an interview in 2015 that heand love the mashed potato. This simple dish that can also have many variations.

How to prepare it? Making it is very easy, the potatoes should be boiled until they are tender, then they are mixed with salt, butter and milk until they are soft. Many add ingredients to make the cigar fluffier.

5. Nachos

Amy Adams He confessed to People that it is his favorite dish. In addition to delicious it is found anywhere.

How is it done? You only need fried tortillas and add some ingredients such as chili, jalapeños, cheese, vegetables … lThe possibilities are limited to your palate. This is why it is the favorite of thousands.

