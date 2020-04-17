All automakers have models that are a success, they also have others that they prefer not to remember and they have some that got off to a bad start but in their trajectory they changed for the better.

Many times the cars are launched at the wrong time and do not convince at the time. In many cases, the car’s time simply hasn’t come.

Without a doubt, these types of vehicles deserve a second chance and reach the top of success.

Here we leave a list of five cars that deserve a second chance, these vehicles could find success with some small changes in their original formulas.

Mazda RX-7

He RX-7 He had great ambition, but was often hampered by technology.

The rotary engine would be very good with modern technology like direct fuel injection, more powerful electronics, modern little turbos and more advanced materials for things like vertex seals, it would be something really exciting and different.

Subaru Baja

The Subaru Baja, essentially a Outback With a pickup box, it only lasted four years on the market.

This model doesn’t need any fixes to function now, the current Outback is the best and biggest of all time and if you add a pickup box, a higher ride height and a new design it may have its most successful years.

Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica was a great idea and a good product, but like other models from this manufacturer, they left a lot to be desired. The interior was awful, the exterior design aged poorly, the engines were not efficient, and the Pacifica felt like an old version of the Mercedes-Benz R-Class.

Now Chrysler can take advantage of the good time that is happening and shed a little more skin inside, better technology and reliability can drive this model.

Mazdaspeed Miata

The 2004 Mazdaspeed Miata is noisy, tough, and doesn’t get great gas mileage, but the small turbocharged’s 8.5 psi boost gives it enough oomph without compromising the original character of the Miata’s 1.8-liter engine.

A larger turbo and 2.0-liter engine could go a long way in helping the performance and performance of this vehicle.

Scion xB

The first-generation xB was part of the original trio of models that came on the scene when Scion launched in 2003, and came with the most iconic design in the youth-oriented brand’s short history.

The appeal of the xB focused on style and space economy. The small car had plenty of room for people and their cargo, making it a very city-friendly subcompact.

The small design and its urban appeal would fit very well today, it would only be better if they upgraded their powertrain or electrified it with a little more force and economy.

