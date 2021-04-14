5 dinner habits that make you gain weight and shorten your life, according to science



Dining with alcohol, dishes lacking in vegetables and proteins, and not planning dinners are dinner habits that decrease the quality of life.

Making bad dinner decisions is not only associated with possible weight gain, it can significantly deteriorate our health. Researchers have found that our eating habits represent approximately the 40% of our daily behaviors, which is a clear sign of how our daily habits have a good influence on our lives. Also when it comes to eating, we are certainly creatures of habit and on many occasions it happens that we start the day with a lot of discipline and end up having a bad dinner. The worst of all? We are not aware of those behaviors that are deteriorating our physical and mental health, especially at dinner time.

Fortunately, there are very simple and sustainable adjustments that will be the perfect tool to start taking dinner more seriously. We are finally what we eat At all hours! In particular, during the night the body recovers from daytime functions, the heart rests, the muscles repair themselves, the brain cleanses itself and, in general, energy is restored. In such a way that our dinner habits directly influence our general health and good rest.

1. You don’t plan meals

The worst habit for a healthy diet is not having an organized eating plan. This does not mean that it is necessary to exaggerate and have printed sheets with the menu per day, however it is important to have on hand those ingredients that easily solve our dinner. Otherwise, we are likely to end up ordering food at home, consuming highly processed frozen or canned foods, increasing the risk of gaining weight and suffering from chronic diseases. A 2016 Harvard study revealed that people who cook regularly at home have a lower risk of diabetes than those who rarely cook at home. This study was published by researchers at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, analyzed dietary and health data of 100,000 people and found that people who ate up to 14 homemade lunches or dinners a week they had a 14% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who ate six or less. A good alternative is to leave a rich salad previously mounted, keep it in the refrigerator and simply dress it before going to sleep.

2. You usually drink a cocktail before dinner

Many people tend to drink an alcoholic cocktail before dinner, as an aperitif and in order to relax a bit. However this type of drink only preload dinner with extra calories And worst of all, they stimulate the appetite, in fact researchers popularly call it the “aperitif effect” as the phenomenon. Not surprisingly, studies show that even moderate alcohol consumption stimulates hunger and a specific desire for salty foods. This is suggested by a study published in the journal Appetite, which involved 24 men who were randomly given vodka and orange juice or just orange juice before dinner. It turned out that the participants who received alcohol consumed 11% more food in total than the juice drinkers.

3. You eat a lot of salty prepared foods

Consuming salty foods on many occasions has nothing to do with even lifting the salt shaker, rather we refer to the habit of eating out or having many foods ready for dinner. These types of customs make us consume much more sodium than we imagine, remember that according to information revealed by the United States Food and Drug Administration, mover 70% of dietary sodium comes from eating packaged and prepared foods, not from the salt added to food when cooking or eating at home. A high sodium intake is the worst enemy of health and is related to changes in blood pressure, one of the main risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

4. Your dinners rarely include vegetables

Another of the main mistakes we make with dinner is the poor balance of nutrients on the plate. On many occasions they are usually dominated by carbohydrates, a rule and indispensable rule of thumb is add plenty of fruits and vegetables to take care of cardiovascular health and weight. It is also a habit that benefits digestion and good rest. According to a study presented at the American Nutrition Society annual conference in 2019, which analyzed dietary data from 113 countries along with research on the causes of death. The researchers found that each year nearly 1 in 7 people worldwide dies of heart disease and stroke caused by not eating enough fruit and about 1 in 12 dies of cardiovascular disease from not consuming adequate amounts of vegetables. Remember the importance of following the recommendations of the American Heart Association: eat 4 servings of fruits and 5 servings of vegetables every day.

5. You end with a great dessert

We have all felt the need to end dinner with a sweet touch and it is true that consuming some healthy sweet foods after dinner can provide a good psychological reward to stay motivated and follow a healthy eating plan. It is of great help to avoid restrictions and deprivations, finally they are unhealthy and sustainable measures. However, not all sweet foods are the same and ceat desserts rich in calories, sugars, and saturated fat, recurrently at night It’s a terrible habit! Eating hearty, sugary desserts every night can put you on weight and lead to obesity and diabetes. In turn, saturated fats can increase LDL cholesterol and cause heart disease.

