5 delicious spices to boost sexual desire

Photo: Atul Prajapati / Pixabay

The sexual desire it is an emotion, an impulse, a force that moves us to an intimate encounter with other people. It motivates us to relate, to share intimacy, to maintain affective and sexual relationships, to enjoy and feel pleasure. It is a normal and healthy feeling that it changes in intensity throughout our lives and with it it is possible to experience a decrease in libido.

The truth is that there are numerous factors in everyday life that can influence a low interest in sexual intercourse, although sometimes it is completely normal to “not feel like it” when it becomes recurrent, it is worth paying attention and getting down to business. construction site. Enjoy a pleasant sex life Not only is it an important part of our physical, emotional and mental health, it is a fundamental factor in the relationship as a couple and in many cases, a constant lack of interest can negatively affect relationships.

Although aspects such as stress, hormonal changes, work worries, children and fatigue may have an influence, it will always be important to give ourselves a space to enjoy with our partner and reconnect. The good news is that as in all the lifestyle we follow, it directly influences our sexual health and betting on the consumption of certain natural spices is a great alternative to light the fire.

1. Ginger

Ginger is liquid gold for health, it is a powerful antioxidant that is associated with anti-inflammatory properties of great medicinal benefit. It is characterized by its spicy aroma and flavor, and also slightly sweet. While we are very familiar with the therapeutic benefits of ginger, few people know that it is a magnificent ally to stimulate sexual desire The reason? Ginger increases blood flow, especially to the sexual organs. It also has the ability to warm the body, increases energy levels, and smells much better than garlic. Not in vain for many years, various cultures have used ginger as a powerful aphrodisiac, in fact recently the renowned Dr. Mehmet Oz confirmed that ginger is one of its 4 main libido boosters. To make matters worse, ginger is mentioned as a great natural supplement to enhance sexual life in the last chapter of the Kamasutra, the Indian manual on love and sex.

Ginger. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Fennel

This licorice-flavored herb looks a bit like celery and belongs to the wild plants with the greatest medicinal potential. It stands out for its perfumed flavor and is highly valued in traditional medicine for its digestive, diuretic and detoxifying benefits. One of its most popular uses is to grind the seeds and use them as a spice, in fact the ancient Egyptians used fennel in this way to stimulate the libido of women. The rest is history since from that moment he was considered a great ally for sexual health. Fennel has estrogenic effects and can even help relieve menstrual cramps, in fact it is considered a great natural supplement to boost libido in women. Above all, it is associated with great qualities to improve sexual satisfaction in postmenopausal women and also decreases the symptoms of menopause and in men the symptoms of andropause in men.

Fennel infusion. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Saffron

Saffron is one of the finest and probably expensive spices, however it is justified by its great medicinal and therapeutic properties. It is a popular seasoning that is extracted from the stigmas of the flower of the saffron plant (Crocus sativus) and is one of the star ingredients of the famous paella. In small quantities it is valued as a great ally to increase sexual desire and performance. It is associated with antidepressant benefits and by improving mood, it can also help increase libido. Saffron has antioxidant qualities and provides selenium, zinc, potassium and magnesium, essential minerals for good sexual health. Additionally, it has been proven that it can help with vaginal lubrication and reduce premenstrual symptoms.

Saffron. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Cardamom

The ancient healing art of Ayurveda recommends cardamom for low libido. It is a very aromatic and pleasant spice, which shines with its positive effects on the mood. It stands out for its high content of cineole, a compound that has benefits so that increase blood flow to male and female sexual regions. Cardamom increases energy and relieves fatigue, so it is a great help for those days when we feel exhausted or stressed. Cardamom is also believed to balances the doshas (Ayurvedic body energies) and has detoxifying properties. Best of all, it is delicious and goes great with tea.

Cardamom. / Photo: Pixabay

5. Nutmeg

Another sweetly scented spice, nutmeg has long been used in Indian culture as a very popular libido booster. In fact in Africa, many people refer to nutmeg as the “viagra for women” and therefore it is considered a powerful element to stimulate the sexual appetite. According to a study led by researchers from the Muslim University of Aligarh in India, they found that nutmeg is a great natural aphrodisiac as it has the power to increase sexual desire and drive.

Nutmeg. / Photo: Pixabay

