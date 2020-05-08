There are many legendary vehicles around the world, car manufacturers have had creations that have left their mark over time and no one can deny that American manufacturers have extraordinary Muscle Cars and classic vehicles.

The vehicles of that time were undoubtedly fantastic models, it was a new style of cars that left many models that to date are highly sought after.

But American automakers keep up the good creations. They continue to launch cars that have truly impacted the market. They have developed more powerful and efficient engines with technology than has ever been seen before.

There are many models that in the future will be the classics that everyone is looking for and want to have in their private collections. We have selected 5 current American cars that will be great classics in the future

Cadillac CT6-V

This Cadillac CT6-V, with its powerful engine that produces 550 horsepower (hp) and 640 pound-feet of torque.

Corvette C8

The new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque. It is the most powerful Corvette of all!

Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

The Hellcat Redeye Widebody It features a powerful engine capable of producing 797 hp and 707 pound-feet of torque. Without a doubt, the Hellcat Redeyes a highly coveted car.

Mustang Shelby GT500 2020

The Mustang Shelby GT500 2020 it is possibly the best Mustang ever produced. It has a 5.2-liter engine that produces 700 hp and 625 pound-feet of torque.

Jeep gladiator

The Gladiator will also be a future collectible. Everyone loves Jeeps and the Gladiator really has no competition.

