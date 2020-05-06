Dreams: mysterious, puzzling, revealing, and sometimes a nightmare hell. Dreams are all that and much more.

Dreaming is one of the most mysterious and exciting experiences of our lives, so it is natural that we want to know as much as we can about the psychology of dreams.

Dreams played an important role in people’s lives, an example is with the birth of the Mesopotamian civilization, since most of the government decisions of this culture were based on the meaning of dreams.

Difficulty remembering dreams

When we fall asleep, not all brain regions are disconnected at the same time, according to a 2015 study in Neuron magazine.

The researchers found that one of the last regions to sleep is the hippocampus, a curved structure found within each cerebral hemisphere and essential for moving information from short-term memory to long-term memory.

If the hippocampus is the last to go to sleep, it may be the last to wake up.

So, we could have this window where you wake up with a dream in your short-term memory, but since the hippocampus is not yet fully awake, your brain cannot maintain that memory »Andrillon told Live Science.

While this may explain why dream memories are so fleeting, it does not mean that your hippocampus has been dormant all night.

They can be a sign of underlying stress or anxiety

One of the most interesting findings about dreams is that many people experience them in a similar way.

Have you ever been on the verge of sleep and dreamed of falling? You’re not alone. Many people report that they dream of falling, being naked in public, or losing their teeth.

Although the specific meanings of these dreams vary according to the individual’s circumstances, all of these dreams can often be related to stress or anxiety.

How much do we dream each night?

Just because you don’t remember your dreams when you wake up doesn’t mean you haven’t.

We generally dream at least four to six times a night, usually during the most active REM stage of sleep if you are over 10 years old. (Children under the age of 10 dream only about 20% of the time in REM sleep.)

The length of each phase varies, so that one dream can last seconds and another up to 45 minutes. There is no “official” number. Se has calculated that the average of a dream is only 15 minutes.

You tend to dream more as the night progresses because the REM sleep stage can be anywhere from five minutes early at night to 34 minutes toward the end of your sleep session. So if you sleep for, say, eight hours total per night, two of them can go dreaming.

Everyone dreams, but it is not always easy to remember dreams. Generally you will only remember the last of all.

Do we dream in colors or in black and white?

According to a magazine study American Psychological Association, Before the invention of the television, that is, before 1915, most subjects claimed to dream in colors. However, from this date the respondents began to remember their dreams in gray scale. When color television arrived, dreams were once again tinged with hues.

Specifically, 80% of respondents under the age of 30 affirm dreaming in colors, something that the authors of the research attribute to the fact that they have never seen television in black and white.

However, among those who have already turned sixty, it turns out that four out of five say that the images evoked by their head while resting are in black and white.

Negative emotions are more common

During dreams, we not only visualize scenes and characters, we also experience many emotions. This is fully demonstrated in Calvin Hall’s extensive research on dreamers. This researcher managed to collect 50 thousand stories related to dreams.

As expected, it confirmed that we experience all kinds of emotions while sleeping. However, the surprising thing is that the most referred emotion was anxiety. Furthermore, there was a clear predominance of other negative emotions, such as fear and anger, during dreams.

Image: Unplash