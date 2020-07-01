Restaurants and other venues are reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the market.

Mexico City is at an orange light.

Restaurants in Mexico City are implementing a series of protocols with which they seek to deal with the pandemic.

The new normality is being experienced in various restaurants and commercial premises, with the aim of reactivating the economy at the same risk of COVID-19 contagion.

An unfortunate forecast by the Mexican Restaurant Chain of the National Chamber of the Condimented Food and Restaurant Industry (Canirac), warned in figures published by Forbes, that 60 percent of restaurants in Mexico were at risk of « dying » or be at high risk of bankruptcy.

The figure is an unfortunate reflection of the effects the pandemic has had on the food and beverage businesses.

For this first of July, the hotels and restaurants of Mexico City have the opportunity to reopen their units to 30 percent of their capacity, because we are at an orange traffic light, which means that the risk of contagion from COVID- 19 went from high alert to high risk.

Among the measures that must be implemented in these premises are the installation of sanitary filters at the entrance to the premises, which must have natural ventilation.

The menus will only be disposable or using a QR code, in addition to having online reservation systems or card payments. After each service, the mint should be changed and accessories such as sauces or condiments must be served individually, while buffet services or bars where food is found must have protection against sneezing or saliva that comes out when speaking. The children’s areas cannot yet reopen and the private rooms must only have capacity for no more than 10 people.

The reopening of hotels and restaurants comes after the business activities in the Historic Center reopened on Tuesday June 30, while retail trade was enabled on Monday.

In the reopening of restaurants, many of these stores turned to social networks to implement creative announcements with which they announced the restart of their operations:

Vips’s strategy: appeal to comfort

Do you feel at home at Vips or at home do you feel like at Vips? 🤔 Now you can go back to the only place you eat like at home. N #NosVemosEnVips pic.twitter.com/awLeCDLTZC – VIPS (@VIPS_MX) June 30, 2020

The beloved strategy of Los Bisquets Obregón

We want to continue being part of your favorite moments, at the opening of each restaurant, we reinforce the hygiene and cleaning measures necessary to make your visit the safest. ❤✨ pic.twitter.com/lXbuM02EwX – Bisquets Obregón (@bisquetsobregon) June 30, 2020

Sonora Grill and a forceful video

🔥All the flavor of #SonoraGrillPrime returns to #CDMX. We have implemented the necessary sanitary regulations to make your stay safe. ZArtz Pedregal

📍Insurgents

AryMasaryk

FeSanta Fe

📍Historic Center ✨Reservahttps: //t.co/Zc6ucUbith pic.twitter.com/t6uqaFOwI8 – Sonora Grill Group (@SonoraGGroup) July 1, 2020

El Bajío only used images

WE ARE ALREADY OPEN! We are waiting for you today at our headquarters Cuitláhuac and the Polanco and Insurgentes branches so that you can enjoy traditional Mexican food. * Only these three restaurants will be serving the restaurant * pic.twitter.com/rOjPXhzw0l – El Bajío Restaurant (@Rest_ElBajio) July 1, 2020

Toks: a simple and very simple tweet

May your good day begin with breakfast 🥰🍴.

* Check the open branches at: https://t.co/EEfwKP4eM7 * pic.twitter.com/aYXzb3WHWT – toksmx (@ToksMx) June 30, 2020

