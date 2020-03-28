Maria Celeste Arrarás She is one of the longest-running journalists and presenters on the small screen. Throughout her career she has had to live historical moments and give the most controversial news, however she has not been free from the scandal.

And while the great conflict that he maintains with the family of Selena Quintanilla It is one of her great controversies, she has lived through more than one conflict that has haunted her. We leave you some of them:

1. The push to his makeup artist

After it was accidentally displayed how the journalist treats her team behind the scenes, was harshly criticized by viewers. And it is that in an unexpected cut of camera he focused on the photo just when the makeup artist was in frame. What Celeste did was push her off camera, however the attitude with which she did it left a lot to think about. She did not apologize but justified her action by saying that she would have been scolded if someone else came out in the picture.

2. Relationship with Myrka Dellanos

In 2002 María Celeste announced that she would resign from Univisión to go to work on Telemundo with her program Al Rojo Vivo. For a long time and despite having spent a lot of time together on the air, the conductors were not sought. And it is that many say that their relationship was always “friendship-rivalry”. In 2014 they had a meeting where they pleased all the fans.

3. Fight with Noelia

Noelia she never remains silent when attacked, which is why after Al Rojo Vivo published a note where they called her “filthy” For a photo, she was not silent and lashed out at the driver. María Celeste decided not to respond with insults and only apologized even though she did not upload the note and ignored Noelia’s insults where she called her “hypocritical hottie” and “a failed love”.

4. Niurka lashes out at her

The scandal woman could not be left behind and has also had her friction with the presenter. And it is that, after the strong scandal of the death of José José The vedette shared her opinion of the journalist and insulted the work she did.

5. The fight with Pati Chapoy

Undoubtedly one of the strongest controversies he faced, it also came off the controversial death of José José, when Arrarás conducted an exclusive interview with Sara Sosa a few hours after her father’s death. In the Mexican program Ventaneando they considered that it was an impartial and agreed interview and they questioned the work of María Celeste and this did not bring her good comments.

