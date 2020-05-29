Great content (be it blog posts, press releases, etc.) from a valuable tool to engage your audience and deliver value. Before offering a sale, you can provide something to them, making a great impression on anyone who finds your content. However, quality content does not always lead to conversions. But the good news is that great content can rank well, support your customers, and drive readers to interact (CTAs).

1. CTAs throughout your content

Traditional content marketing places the call to action (CTA) at the end of the content. In theory, the reader reads the article through to the end and is captivated by your writing that he wants to learn even more. But in reality, it rarely goes all the way, basically flipping through your content and you’re done. Some studies indicate that only 20% of readers reach the end of your article, and the average is that they only usually read 25% of the content. Therefore, placing the wake-up call at the end of the article is a wonderful idea to hide from potential customers, which is exactly what you want to avoid. To get the most out of your CTA and boost your CTA, create more than one and strategically place them throughout your content. For example:

Put in 2 or 3 Read More CTAs to attract customers to other content. Or even change “Read more” for other more persuasive words, as these are highly viewed. Insert at least 1 CTA from a related section. Create a call box at the top of the content to attract the attention of a CTA of difficult sale, come on, a “buy now”.

2. Strategically place your internal links

In addition to improving your CTAs, update your internal link strategy to attract customers and keep them clicking. When a reader clicks on an internal link, they stay longer on your web page, allowing them to connect more deeply and find more value for your brand. This link doesn’t even have to go to a page for a high-quality product or content.

Relevant and informative blog posts keep people clicking. Additionally, this increases time on the website, indicating to Google that your content is somehow providing value. Check your current internal links and be sure to update all existing content to follow the new protocol. The longer people stay on your website, the more likely you are to remember your brand and end up buying your products or services. So, to boost your CTA, think carefully about where to put the internal links.

3. Improve the transitions of your content

We live in an era in which readers rarely assimilate all content and instead jump to different sections to get the information they were looking for. This means that the reader is less engaged and therefore less likely to act.

The key is to improve the transitions of your content. Transition sentences take the reader from one scene to another or from one idea to another without causing confusion or fluency. Good transition sentences can connect themes and turn disconnected ideas into a unified whole. Rather than treating different paragraphs as separate ideas, transitions can help the reader understand how paragraphs work together. You have to develop a sense of flow in your content to keep them engaged, and therefore more likely to act.

4. Promote the CTA by linking your content to products that provide a solution

What is the purpose of the content you are generating? Reviewing industry trends and discussing best practices can help you develop authority, but everything you write has to be related to your products or services.

The typical sales cycle is short, around 3 or 4 months. So, if you are like most companies or organizations, practically all that time disappears at the stage when your potential client has identified a problem and tries to find the best solution. With this in mind, create content that promotes your business as the best solution provider.

5. Help customers sell your business for you

Before the development of this point, there is a better difference between B2B SEO and B2C SEO: we can summarize that a B2B marketing campaign has as target audience the stakeholders or decision-makers of a company, while a B2C marketing campaign has as target audience people interested in the direct purchase of your products.

Being clear on the difference between B2B and B2C, content marketing is particularly valuable in the B2B world. Not only does your brand need to stand out, but you also have to win over several interested people within a company. Think that just because an intermediate manager is excited about your brand, it doesn’t mean that their supervisor or boss will be, too. However, great content is enormously valuable in the eyes of business decision makers. Create content that can be used to persuade.

Summary of how to boost your CTA

The hard part is creating engaging content for your customers to find valuable, but if you’ve already done so, now all you have to do is make that content work for your business. Improve the transitions, adjust your CTAs and perform some other simple but powerful steps, you will notice a boost from your CTAs in the decision making of your readers.

