The use of the covid-19 by the Trump government 1:09

. – Rick Bright filed a whistleblower complaint, after being removed from his post as head of the agency in charge of responding to the pandemic. Bright testified for just under four hours Thursday before the health subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Commission.

Bright criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus and urged lawmakers to listen to the voices of scientists to prevent “unprecedented illness and death.”

Here are some key points from Bright’s testimony:

‘Alarmed’ by lack of plans from federal agencies and administration

Bright said there is not yet a “coordinated and master plan” noting that a “comprehensive strategy” was necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic that included widespread testing, tracking, and continued efforts to “develop a cure” as well as what to do with the vaccine once one is developed.

A consistent Bright phrase throughout his audience highlighted what he considered a lack of coordinated White House strategy, even when Bright said he was “quite alarmed” by the shortage of swabs needed for the tests.

“And I was even more surprised that the Strategic National Reserve did not plan or have any of those supplies,” Bright said, echoing his opening statement, where he said: “Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter of modern history. “

Bright, who was removed as head of the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) last month, also warned of the impossibility of planning to launch a potential vaccine. When Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey asked if Bright thought the supply problems the United States had seen with testing and remdesivir could also occur with vaccines, Bright replied, “Absolutely, sir.”

READ: The US government will decide where remdesivir goes amid a coronavirus pandemic, says drug maker

Bright says his supply shortage warnings were ignored multiple times

Bright said he began receiving alerts that the supply chain for masks and other personal protective equipment was “declining rapidly” in January. But when he sent the alerts to the leaders of the US Department of Health and Human Services. The US (HHS), as well as national infrastructure and storage teams, said they were ignored.

Bright said he would “never forget” an email from Mike Bowen, the other witness to the hearing and vice president of medical supplies company Prestige Ameritech, stating that the supply of N95 in the United States, the respiratory masks used by professionals in health was at a dangerous level.

“He said, ‘We’re in deep shit,'” Bright testified. “‘ The world is. ‘”

Bright said he “pushed” that warning “to the highest levels” he could at HHS, but received “no response.”

“I was indifferent, saying that they were too busy, that they did not have a plan, that they did not know who was responsible for achieving them,” he said in his testimony, adding: “Various excuses, but never any action.”

Bright said that at a meeting on February 7, HHS leaders said they did not believe there would be a shortage of N95 masks. “My response was: ‘I can’t believe they can sit down and say that seriously.’ It was absurd, “he said.

The shortage of supplies caused unnecessary deaths, according to Bright, and continues to endanger health workers.

“Lives were in danger and I think lives were lost. Not only that, we were forced to purchase supplies from other countries without adequate quality standards, so even our doctors and nurses in today’s hospitals wear N95-marked masks from other countries that do not provide sufficient protection that an American standard N95 mask would provide, “Bright said.

LOOK: How does the protective suit that the authorities use against the coronavirus work?

‘There were some attempts to avoid’ an investigation process for hydroxychloroquine

The Trump administration hastened recommendations for the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, Bright said.

“We have a very rigorous scientific review process of all the investments we make for medicines, vaccines and diagnostics through BARDA and through our department,” said Bright, a reference to the agency for which he used to be the director, the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority.

“There were some attempts to avoid that rigorous investigative process that caused me great concern,” added Bright.

Bright’s informant complaint claimed that he was removed from his post in retaliation for opposing the widespread use of hydroxychloroquine.

LOOK: Hydroxychloroquine has no benefit for covid-19 patients, study finds

He questioned the 12-18 month time frame for a vaccine

Bright called the White House vaccine schedule an “aggressive itinerary” and warned that if the administration rushed to get a vaccine too quickly, the country may not have a full evaluation of its safety.

“There is no company that can produce enough for our country or for the world,” Bright told lawmakers. “We need to have a strategy and a plan now to make sure that we can not only develop that vaccine, but manufacture, distribute, administer it on a fair and equitable basis.”

“We don’t have that yet and it’s a major concern,” he said.

Members of the Republican Party question the need for an audience and when it happens

Some Republicans on the subcommittee said the hearing should not have taken place at all, citing other needs for Congress to respond to the covid-19 pandemic.

Representative Michael Burgess of Texas, the top Republican on the panel, said that “all whistleblowers must be heard,” but added that the hearing was “premature” and “poor service” to the Special Adviser’s investigation as the complaint Bright was featured just a week ago.

And Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina said the hearing was not about the informant’s complaint, but “undermined the administration during a national and global crisis.”

.