A compact vehicle is a passenger car that measures around 14 and 15 feet long. From it, and based on the same platform, different types of bodies can derive.

Normally people believe that the bigger and more luxurious the vehicle, the better, but the reality is that there are compact cars that stand out for their unique characteristics and designs that despite their size make the car great.

European and Japanese brands have led the way, aided by customer concerns about space, traffic, cost, and fuel efficiency – factors that are less of a problem in the United States, the Middle East.

Like large cars, compact cars have had very good specimens and to date are remembered as very good cars. So here we have put together five compact cars that showed a lot of style in so little space.

1.- Citroen 2CV

The legendary 2CV France’s so-called because its original specification had “deux chevaux,” or two taxing horsepower (hp), was phased out in 1990 by a mix of poor sales, environmental concerns, and safety regulations.

2.- Volkswagen Vocho

The Vocho is a low cost and excellent performance car, this model is the car with the longest production time in history. It was the brand’s first car and more than 21 million copies were sold.

3.- Peel P50

The Peel P50 It was even more compact, even holding a Guinness World Record for being the smallest production car, at just 4.3 feet long, or less than a third the length of the modern Mini.

4.- Original mini

This car is the most popular of those made in Britain, it was then replaced by the new MINI, launched in 2001. The original is considered an icon of the 1960s, and its space-saving front-wheel drive layout influenced a generation. from automakers.

5.- Fiat 500

The Fiat 500, is a car manufactured by the Italian company Fiat between the years 1957 and 1975. It was promoted as a cheap and practical urban car, in order to face the high levels of congestion in Italian cities.

