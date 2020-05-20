The market is constantly changing, always updating with the emergence of new technologies. Ignoring this advance can be a serious mistake in running a bicycle store.

It is essential that you are always in touch with content about the market, with updates and trends. In addition, to competitors and companies in the industry, even if from other locations

There are many bicycle shop owners who still consider marketing investment an unnecessary expense. This thinking, however, can often slow the store’s growth.

Marketing is a set of actions that generate value for the consumer, such as investing in the professionalization of employees, feeding social networks and promoting discounts and promotions.

These measures are valuable actions and will often imply an investment. However, it will certainly have positive effects on the management of the bicycle store.

For many, managing inventory is simply checking the availability of a product or not. However, doing this shallow analysis, important information is left out, such as what are the most and least sold products and what are the reasons for this.

With the help of a spreadsheet or management software, it is possible to keep a daily updated record of departure and arrival dates and the quantities of units available.

An important point to consider is the choice of good suppliers. Otherwise, it is possible to have periods of shortage of important products or to pay exorbitant prices for them. The ideal is to choose a reliable company with good delivery and payment conditions.

The first step is to have a daily updated record of cash flow, accounts payable and receivable, expenses (including employee payments), sales control and inventory control.

From there, you can start planning to have working capital, that is, the amount needed for the store to be maintained. This will give you financial security so that you do not get into trouble at the end of the month.

For this, it is necessary to calculate the difference between the payment term of the goods and the payment term of the customers. Then, calculate fixed costs (rent, wages, internet) and variable costs (electricity bills, water, telephone, taxes, necessary inventory value) for one month.

