Dodge is an American automobile brand, originally called Dodge Brothers Motor Vehicle Company. Chrysler acquired the Dodge company in 1928, of which it continues to be part of the FCA.

In the early 1960s, Dodge took the plunge with popular compact cars and larger models. The company also capitalized on muscle car craze in the mid-to-late 1960s.

The 1960s and early 1970s was a great time as all the automakers engaged in fierce competition among themselves to create the most powerful and wildest cars in the city.

Many of these American Muscle Cars are in fantastic collections. Most collectors look for this type of vehicle and end up paying large amounts of money for these models.

Dodge produced several extremely popular models. Here are five classic Dodge cars that are worth the investment.

Dodge Challenger 1970-1971

The Dodge Challenger is one of the vintage vehicles that people like the most and every collector must have at least one of these cars.

This vehicle was intended to compete primarily with the most exclusive pony cars, such as the Mercury Cougar and the Pontiac Firebird.

Dodge Polara 1965-1970

The Dodge Polara It is a large car produced between the 1960s and 1972s. From 1965 to 1970, it was the only full-size Dodge vehicle available as a convertible.

Dodge Charger 1966-1971

The first-generation Charger quickly distinguished itself as the Dodge muscle car’s choice. It was introduced in 1966 with a new street version of the Hemi

There were seven V8 engine options available for the Charger, but none more collectable than one equipped with a Hemi engine.

Dodge Dart 1968-1969

The Dodge DartManufactured between the 1960s and 1976s in the United States, the Dart was introduced as an economical premium Dodge car with reduced wheelbase; It was converted to a midsize car in 1962, and was finally a compact in the United States from 1963 to 1976.

Dodge Coronet 1965-1970

After a six-year absence the Coronet It reappeared in 1965. This model was Dodge’s best-selling vehicle of the year and had a wide variety of V8 engine options available.

