Take advantage of the unmatched medicinal benefits of cinnamon with these delicious drinks. Its consumption is a powerful ally to improve digestion, regulate blood glucose and the best anti-inflammatory

Cinnamon is the queen of pantry spices not only for their extraordinary uses in the kitchen it is warm, sweet and with a peculiar burning touch, cinnamon is on the food list with greater medicinal powerss that exist in nature. Thanks to its richness in nutrients cinnamon is an ingredient worth dusting from the pantry and with it remove the limitations around its traditional uses, its enormous versatility allows us to take advantage of it in numerous ways; one of the most delicious and healthy is to use it as a key ingredient in all types of drinks. Before going into the recipes, it is worth making a small summary with the healing benefits Cinnamon highlights.

Brief summary of its great properties:

1. Accelerates metabolism and helps to have a healthy body weight

Cinnamon is one of the best allies to lose weight, this is due to its power to speed up metabolism and stimulate fat burning. A study published by the Metabolism magazine notes that the daily consumption of cinnamon is ideal for weight control, this is due to its content in a compound called cinnamaldehyde which has a positive effect causing fat cells to burn energy, which normally tend to store.

2. Powerful to reduce any inflammation in the body

One of the great and most popular benefits of cinnamon is due to their anti-inflammatory properties, this is due to its content in about compounds called phytonutrients than not only fight inflammation, protect the body from Chronic inflamation. In particular this is beneficial for heart health, since the iInflammation is involved in plaque formation and increases the risk of developing blood clots, one of the main causes of suffering heart attacks and strokes.

3. Protects the body from free radicals

The combination of its more great qualities What are they its richness in antioxidants and its immense anti-inflammatory properties, makes cinnamon a powerful ingredient for protect the body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals; which are related to various damage to cells which result in numerous degenerative diseases and they are responsible from premature aging.

4. The best ally to control blood glucose

Cinnamon is an ingredient with a certain sweet tenor above all for its use in desserts and bakery, however does not increase blood sugar, Conversely it has the virtue of keeping it at stable levels. Related to benefits for control high glucose levels and promotes insulin production, a great ally for people who suffer pre-diabetes and diabetes.

5 anti-inflammatory drinks with cinnamon

Cinnamon Latte

A sweet taste that will fill you with benefits although it is a drink that It could seem like a delicious dessert, The truth is that it is low in sugar and deliciously healthy, largely because the leading ingredient is cinnamonuse vanilla extract and a unmatched touch of maple syrup. All you have to do is heat your favorite vegetable milk, with vanilla and maple syrup, meanwhile in a cup add a shot of espresso and ends with the milk mixture. It is simply delicious!

Cinnamon Latte./Photo: Pixabay

2. Cinnamon and turmeric tea

If you are more related to drinking tea without a doubt this recipe will become your favorite home remedies as contains turmeric, another of the ingredients most valued for its medicinal benefits and especially for being one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory. All you have to do is slowly boil a couple of fresh cinnamon sticks in water with a piece of turmeric, the end result is a delicious highly medicinal drink. It is perfect to treat heavy digestions, combat fluid retention, gas and inflamed belly.

Cinnamon and turmeric tea. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Banana Cinnamon Smoothie

The best way to start the day with energy is to drink this smoothie, it’s a true delight and most nutritious thanks to that It works perfect as breakfast, snack, dessert or dinner. Is extremely easy to prepare, since it is made with 4 ingredients: almond milk, banana, peanut butter, honey and of course cinnamon powder; all you have to do is blend all the ingredients with a little ice. The end result is a generous drink, extremely healthy for its high content in proteins and minerals and irresistibly delicious.

Banana and cinnamon smoothie./ Photo: Shutterstock

4. Cinnamon shot, for the immune system

The use of cinnamon to boost the immune system It is a very effective remedy, all you have to do is prepare a liquid concentrate (in the juice extractor it is perfect) that contains a piece of fresh ginger and turmeric, the juice of 2 lemons, some black peppercornsa and a cinnamon reduction. Drink a small glass of this mixture fasting, is the best ally for increase the body’s defenses.

Cinnamon shot. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Cinnamon hot chocolate

The best way to pamper yourself in a cold and rainy afternoon is preparing this delicious drink, the secret is to make a powerful mix with your favorite spices the most recommended are: powdered ginger, cardamom, cloves, vanilla and of course the star ingredient fresh cinnamon sticks. All you have to do is heat your favorite vegetable milk, add a couple of tablespoons of cocoa powder and the spices, allow it to boil very slowly and enjoy.

Cinnamon hot chocolate. / Photo: Shutterstock

