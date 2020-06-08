Logitech C270

This webcam Logitech C270 It is the only one at a decent price that we have found in online stores. This is a very popular webcam designed for professional video conferencing rather than streaming or video recording.

It is available on eBay for € 69.90 with free shipping from Spain. But it is that it has already returned to Amazon, yes, more expensive. On Amazon you have it available for € 72.85 and with free shipping.

Logitech webcam with the highest possible quality from these leading peripheral brand. It includes a 720p sensor and a universal clip that adapts to any screen.

It has a sensor capable of capturing video in 720p at 30 FPS, it also has a fixed focus and a standard lens. It has a 1.5 meter long USB 2.0 cable and is fully Plug & Play, just connect and ready to go.

1080p webcam with autofocus

If you want a cheap and fast webcam at home, we have found this Full HD camera with USB cable and microphone in AliExpress Plaza for only € 34.48, so it is sent from its distribution center located in Spain.

This camera includes a 1080p video compatible sensor for video conferencing or live broadcasts. It includes a system that improves exposure when lighting changes and has a fixed focus.

Webcam with 1080p resolution, microphone and exposure correction system directly on the camera. Just connect it to your computer via USB and it’s ready to go with video calling applications.

Shipping is totally free and will arrive in a couple of days by courier. In addition, when sold from Spain it has a guarantee and you can make a return within 15 days from when you receive it at home.

720p Aovaza webcam

One of the cheapest webcams of the moment on Amazon is this Aovaza camera. It is available on Amazon for only € 25.99 and has free shipping.

This camera is cheap and has everything you need to make video calls. It has a 2-microphone system to capture the audio, a 720p sensor that is more than enough for video conferencing.

Webcam with 720p sensor and adjustment clip that can be rotated at all possible angles, even backwards. It is compatible with any PC or Mac and uses USB 2.0 as a connection.

Fits any monitor, even on laptops with very thin screens. The adjustment clip allows the camera head to be moved in all directions, including 360º or 90º tilt adjustment. It uses a USB connection for the camera and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack for the microphone.

