5 cheap televisions that are perfect for the beach or town house | Technology

If your second vacation home needs a new TV, you probably don’t want to spend a lot of money on it. These are the best cheap televisions you can buy for the beach or town house.

If during vacations, long weekends or on weekends you move to another town to spend a few days off in your second home, surely you will comply with that rule in which as much as you like spending time there, you don’t want to spend so much money on her as in your home.

If you are looking for a new TV for your second home and you don’t want to spend a lot, We propose 5 cheap Smart TV options, not very big and in high definition so you can watch DTT, stream movies and series for the best price.

We are going to highlight some televisions ranging from 32 inches, for those houses on the beach or in your town where you do not have much space or you simply want a simple and above all cheap TV.

But also Smart TV up to 43 inches with 4K to have the best image quality and still keep the price as low as possible.

32-inch: LG 32LM6380PLC

Get the Smart TV LG 32LM6380PLC for 279.99 euros

This LG Smart TV model has a smaller size than normal, 32 inches, it also supports Full HD resolution and not 4K. But it maintains its webOS platform to install applications and with WiFi to connect to the internet.

It is a white Smart TV that has a quad-core processor, compatible with HDR10 video and also with HDMI 2.0 and USB 2.0 ports to connect pen drives or hard drives. It also has Bluetooth for connecting wireless headphones.

This 32-inch LG Smart TV is an entry model launched this same 2021 and that costs less than 300 euros, specifically 279 euros with free shipping.

40-inch: Hisense 40AE5500F

Get the Hisense 40AE5500F Smart TV for 309.99 euros

If you are looking for a simple Smart TV but something bigger, for example 40 inch, is Hisense 40AE5500F It is a model on sale right now on Amazon.

It is compatible with Full HD video and DTT tuner. It has Dolby Audio and its Vidaa U 2.5 platform where you can install some streaming applications such as Netflix. It also includes 3 HDMI ports, a USB 2.0 port and headphone output.

It does not have Bluetooth, but it does have WiFi. Its price is only 309 euros on Amazon.

From Samsung and cheap: Samsung Crystal UHD 43TU7095

This 4K Smart TV has HDR10, enhanced color mode and also virtual assistant support, so you won’t even need to touch the remote control.

If you want a specific brand, in this case Samsung, because you have had good interactions with their products or simply because you prefer this brand, one of the leaders in the market, this 43-inch Samsung Crystal UHD It is a good choice.

It is a 2020 model that the South Korean company launched and that has 4K UHD, HDR10 +, a Crystal 4K processor capable of scaling content below the closest thing to 4K, in addition to having a voice assistant and being compatible with Alexa.

But betting on a top-of-the-line brand like Samsung has a price, specifically at less than 390 euros on Amazon.

With 43 inches and 4K: Hisense 43AE7000F

This TV with 4K resolution and LED panel that also has a Smart TV function, HDR and Dolby sound. Despite its good features, it has a very affordable price.

This 43-inch Hisense Smart TV is a TV model for those who want a cheap TV, but do not want to leave anything behind even if you are going to install it in a second home.

It has a size of 43 inches, a panel compatible with 4K UHD video, HDR10, a processor capable of upscaling lower resolutions at a quality similar to 4K and compatibility with FTS Studio audio.

It uses the platform to install Vidaa U 4.0 streaming applications and it also has WiFi and Bluetooth.

In Amazon you can get it for 359 euros with free shipping.

The cheapest: TD Systems K40DLX11FS

Get the Smart TV TD Systems K40DLX11FS for 269.99 euros

TD Systems K40DLX11FS It is a Smart TV with Android and it has the Google Play store to install all the applications you want. It is also one of the cheapest you can find in 40 inch.

These TD Systems TVs have a 40-inch panel and Full HD resolution. It also has Android 9.0 as the operating system, WiFi, Bluetooth to connect headphones or a sound bar, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to play videos or to record TV programs.

This Smart TV is a basic model that only costs 269 euros.

