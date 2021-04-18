5 cheap sound bars to listen to your TV like never before | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

No matter what Smart TV you have, if you don’t have a powerful soundbar, you’re missing half the experience with your favorite shows. These sound bars are cheap and will show you how important audio is.

If you have recently bought a new TV with smart functions, it is very possible that you are already enjoying it with your streaming applications, in 4K and with the best possible image quality. But actually you’re missing half the experience because the sound of 99% of the TV is not good at all.

What you need is a sound bar to fully enjoy that experience that gives you to have a good image and good audio. Fortunately, sound bars are no longer an accessory only suitable for HiFi fans and home cinemas, you can find cheap sound bars everywhere.

Most of the cheap soundbars you can buy right now will use a standard 3.5mm connection, like the one for headphones, but they are advanced enough. have HDMI ARC connection which allows you to control the volume with the remote of the TV.

Soundbars not only increase the volume level of your TV, they also make everything sound better thanks to having larger speakers and dedicated to bass and treble, such as models including subwoofer.

These are some of the best sound bars you can buy right now and complete your multimedia experience.

Creative Stage 2.1

2.1 soundbar consisting of a pair of front speakers and an external subwoofer with a peak power of 160 W.

This sound bar Creative Stage 2.1 it is one of the most interesting cheap sound bars. Not only is it perfect to install in front of your TV, it also includes a subwoofer and remote control to control it.

It is compact in size and could also be installed in front of a monitor. This 2.1 sound system produces a peak power of 160 W. With the remote control you can customize the sound equalizer and adjust it according to your tastes.

It also includes Bluetooth to connect other devices such as mobiles and a USB port to connect pendrives with music.

In PcComponentes you can find it for less than 80 euros and in Amazon it is available for less than 85 euros, but yes, with free shipping costs.

Sharp HT-SB110

One of the most successful cheap sound bars on Amazon is this Sharp SB110. An 80-centimeter sound bar with a 90 W total power and that it is perfect for your TV of average size of about 43 inches.

It has HDMI ARC connection, Bluetooth and optical or 3.5mm auxiliary outputs. You can install it both on a table and on the wall thanks to its hooks, in this way you can have your TV and sound bar on the wall and that it does not take up more space in your living room or bedroom.

On Amazon it has become very popular and has more than 2,500 reviews. It is available for only 74 euros. It also costs 74 euros in PcComponentes and in Media Markt you can find it for 86 euros.

TCL TDS6100

120 W sound bar compatible with Dolby Audio, it has HDMI ARC to control it with your TV remote, Bluetooth and wall mounting.

The powerful Chinese company TCL has quite an interesting soundbar with a good design. Is TCL TDS6100 it’s a sound bar with a maximum power of 120 W and that you can mount both on the wall and on a table.

It has a Dolby Audio compatible sound system for better surround sound quality. It incorporates HDMI ARC connection to control the volume with your current remote and it also has Bluetooth to connect other devices.

All this for only 79 euros on Amazon, with free shipping. Not bad because until a few weeks ago it cost more than 155 euros.

Bomaker Odine III

Get the Bomaker Odine III soundbar for € 80.91

Among the cheap and powerful sound bars that you can find in stores like Amazon you will see this Bomaker Odine III which is quite interesting and has many positive feedback from buyers.

This soundbar has it all and costs very little, just over 80 euros on Amazon and they have not left anything. It has a maximum power of 120 W with a 4-speaker system and integrated subwoofer.

It has a remote control to control the volume, but it also has Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB and auxiliary connections so that you have all the possible options.

TaoTronics TT-SK023

Soundbar with 90 W power, 3.5mm connection, optical or Bluetooth to connect it to the device you want.

TaoTronics TT-SK023 It is a sound bar whose main connection is the optical cable, which is included in the box, to your television. It does not have HDMI ARC but it will not be missing with this cable.

It is a soundbar with a maximum power of 90 W and a compact size perfect for smaller 32-inch televisions, although it can be used with any size TV. It also includes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect a mobile, tablet or laptop.

And if you need a standard 3.5mm connection you have it, in this way you can use it with any device that has a headphone connection, even with the same TV.

It is available on Amazon for about 52 euros and has totally free and fast shipping with Amazon Prime.

