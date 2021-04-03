5 cheap places to move outside of Spain

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to leave its aftermath, many people are thinking about moving. International Living, a website that shows how you can live, retire and invest abroad, says that, for example, interest in leaving the U.S. has skyrocketed, with traffic increasing 945% from May to early May. August on your page.

Jennifer Stevens, Executive Editor of International Living, says that a lower cost of living and a new freedom to work also influence people: “With the loss of jobs by the millions, some people are looking for places where they can reduce their cost of living. For others, the new flexibility of ‘remote work’ makes them think that if they can work from home, the house could also be on the beach. In the right places abroad, that beach can be very affordable.

These are the five places that International Living recommends if you want to move after the coronavirus. Or before.

5. 5 cheap places to move out of Spain

Belize

Why it is recommended: International Living has seen a whopping 798% increase in traffic to its “Moving to Belize” page since May 2020. The appeal? English is the main language, the country offers a low cost of living and there is a slow pace of life. It is barefoot nirvana that International Living describes as a “rustic paradise.”

Where to move: Belize is known for its diverse natural beauty (secluded beaches, rainforests) and Mayan ruins. “I spend most of my time right now on the island of Ambergris Caye, known as the very fun and energetic Jimmy Buffett island,” says International Living correspondent Laura Diffendal, who moved to Belize in 2014. “And also happened time in Placencia, which is a quieter and more bohemian place, much quieter and much less crowded, much more like quiet and open beaches ».

Cost: a couple who live and rent in a place like Ambergris Caye can live luxuriously on a monthly budget starting at $ 2,875. Home prices range from less than $ 15,000 for a simple Belizean-style home in a small town to $ 500,000 or more for a luxury home on the beach in San Pedro.

4. 5 cheap places to move outside of Spain

Portugal

Why it is recommended: Portugal, one of the cheapest places in Europe, has it all: security, quality medical care, a laid-back lifestyle, rich history, and delicious food. Plus, it’s high-tech, thanks to the country’s state-of-the-art infrastructure that has been in development since the late 2000s (no wonder it’s so popular with digital nomads).

Where to move: In most of Portugal, you will find excellent weather all year round. Privileged areas like Lisbon, one of the oldest cities in the world, the coastal region of the Algarve and Porto (the second largest city in Portugal) are more expensive. But look a little beyond those obvious places, and you will find a gem that fits your budget. Places to visit include Óbidos (a mountainous medieval town) and Nazaré (a coastal enclave known for its waves).

Costs: Even with a fluctuating exchange rate, [una pareja puede tener] a comfortable, if not extravagant, lifestyle for around $ 2,500 a month, ”says Tricia Pimental, International Living’s Portugal correspondent. “If you choose to live in Porto in the north, Lisbon, or in the expat havens of Cascais or the Algarve, you probably want to increase that amount to $ 3,000.”

3. 5 cheap places to move outside of Spain

Costa Rica

Why it is recommended: Costa Rica, a perennial leader in International Living’s Annual Global Retirement Index, is known for its political stability, low-key profile, and easy life. “In a place like Costa Rica, many people speak English because it is taught in schools from an early age, well-established foreign communities make it easy to set up, and money goes the extra mile (a budget of just $ 1,500 can finance a comfortable life for a couple) and three good visa options make it relatively easy to obtain residency there, ”says Stevens.

Where to move: There is a very wide variety of climates and places to live, from coastal towns to mountain towns. Two major international airports with regular flights make it easy to access. Home to the capital of San José, the Central Valley is where approximately two-thirds of Costa Rica’s population lives; It is known for its “eternal spring” climate. Hot and dry Guanacaste has beautiful beaches. Pristine Lake Arenal has hilltop homes with lake views.

Cost: A couple can live well on $ 1,500 to $ 2,000 a month, depending on where you live, and it is even less if you are single. For example, in a mountain town like Atenas, which is about an hour from San José and an hour from the beach, a single person can live the good life on $ 1,518 a month, which includes $ 25 a week for buy food in the refrigerator.

2. 5 cheap places to move outside of Spain

Mexico

Why it is recommended: If you look at the numbers, Mexico is one of the most popular destinations on the planet. There are people who move here full time and others simply come to escape the winter.

Where to move: One of the best places in the country for expats is San Miguel de Allende, which is about a four-hour drive northwest of Mexico City. You’ll find a mild climate, a low cost of living, rich cultural traditions, and a focus on the arts. Furthermore, its colonial center is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Costs: Mexico is famous for its affordability. A couple can live in Mexico for as little as $ 1,500 a month, depending on the location, including rent and medical care. It is even cheaper if you are single. In San Miguel, a couple can live well on a budget of $ 1,660 a month.

1. 5 cheap places to move outside of Spain

Uruguay

Because it’s great: When it comes to infrastructure, Uruguay is one of the leading countries in South America. You’ll find quality healthcare, safe drinking water, good roads (and good public transportation if you don’t want to have a car), and one of the fastest Internet speeds in Latin America. Plus, it’s cheap and has a laid-back lifestyle with a stress-free, healthy approach to living.

Where to move: Although Uruguay is small, there are a variety of options including Punta del Este (an elegant beach resort), La Paloma (a small town on the Atlantic coast), and Montevideo (the European-style capital where the traditional and the modern coexist). There are also a large number of small agricultural towns and rural villages in the countryside (la Pampa).

Costs: Two people can live in Montevideo on $ 3,200 a month, renting a furnished one-bedroom apartment in Pocitos, the city’s most popular neighborhood for foreigners. Out of town and it will cost you much less.