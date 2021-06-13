5 cheap ice cream makers to make healthy ice cream this summer | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If during the hot summer months you leave your salary in ice cream to combat the high temperatures, now you can prepare your ice cream and sorbets in a simple way with these appliances.

If you are one of the people who during the summer and the horrible hot weeks has to take refuge under the fan and not stop eating ice cream because it is cold and they are delicious, we have good news for you, because you can stop spending a lot of money on ice cream and start making your own.

These refrigerators are cheap small appliances that will help you make your best ice creams, sorbets, slushies and cold desserts. There will be no going back once you start making your own ice cream to your liking.

They are small appliances perfect for the summer that will save you more than one afternoon to have a fresh snack and according to your ingredients, healthy. Or just dedicate yourself to making 1 liter of chocolate ice cream because what the hell, it’s delicious!

Aicok refrigerator

Aicok 1.5L refrigerator for 43 euros at Amazon

This appliance brand refrigerator Aicok It is a product with a good price and that has a 1.5 liter tank to make all the ice cream you may need, which is never enough.

It is capable of making ice cream in 15 to 20 minutes, although usually it is usually allowed more time to be perfect. It has a power of 250W and is as easy to use as turning it on, adding the ingredients and waiting for it to freeze until it creates a cold dough.

It has a manual timer on the lid and you can get it for 43.99 euros.

Ikohs Helaki Ice Cream Machine

Get the Ikohs Helaki refrigerator for 24.95 euros

This refrigerator allows you to make not only ice cream, but also sorbets, slushies or cold desserts of all kinds such as frozen yogurt mousse. The ice cream machine Ikohs Helaki It doesn’t look the same as you might expect, but it works the same way.

You just have to add the ingredients to create healthier ice creams, without additives or added fats and sugars.

If you want it at the best possible price, we recommend that you buy it on the same Ikohs website in Spain for only 24.95 euros with shipping costs. On Amazon it is also available for 43.95 euros.

Taurus Tasty Ncream

Get the Taurus Tasty Ncream refrigerator for 39.99 euros

Another refrigerator at a great price and with a 1.5 liter tank to prepare ice cream for an entire battalion or for one person on a very bad day. Is Taurus Tasty Ncream refrigerator It has a power of 12W and an A ++ energy efficiency.

It has a small recipe book with 8 recipes to start with and to use it is as simple as putting the ingredients through its hole in the lid and waiting half an hour until you have the ice cream ready.

Its price is only 39.99 euros, with shipping costs totally free.

Amzdeal refrigerator

Get the colorful Amzdeal refrigerator for 38.99 euros

If you want a refrigerator but with a special touch, especially that gives a special touch to your kitchen, you have on Amazon the Amzdeal refrigerator.

You can prepare ice cream and sorbets, with a 1.5 liter tank and automatic shut-off. Once you put it into operation and add the ingredients, you will have the ice cream ready in about 15 to 30 minutes.

It is disassembled for easy washing and you can get it on Amazon for only 38 euros.

Klarstein Creamberry

Get the Klarstein Creamberry refrigerator for 54.99 euros

If you are looking for a good quality and multipurpose refrigerator, this Klarstein Creamberry it is your best choice.

Not only does it make ice cream, it can also make yogurt, sorbets, and smoothies. It can even be used as a bottle cooler as indicated by the manufacturer, although it can be somewhat excessive and waste extra energy unnecessary.

Even so, this refrigerator has a 1.5 liter tank with a digital display to control the timer, an ice cream production of between 20 to 30 minutes and automatic shutdown.

Its price is 54.99 euros on Amazon, with shipping costs totally free.

