5 cheap hard drives to save your files without depending on the cloud | Technology

These hard drives will become your most precious asset because they will store years of important photos, videos and documents so that you never lose them.

Hard drives are still high-demand products even though we are living in the era of SSDs or cloud storage. Keep in mind that they have a lot of storage capacity at a much lower price than SSDs.

Also, with hard drives you can do whatever you want. Buy loose drives to put in your PC and create a multimedia server or buy external drives that connects via USB to use anywhere. Does not matter, these hard drives are cheap and large capacity to keep all your files safe.

We are going to show you 5 hard drives, both external and internal, so that you can decide how to use them. If you buy a cheaper internal one, you can always choose to put it in an external box or buy a dock where you can connect them.

These hard drives do not exceed 200 euros and will always be greater than 2 TB, a capacity that we believe is perfect to start storing all your files without worrying that it will fill up in a short time.

4TB WD Elements Desktop

This desktop external hard drive has enough capacity to store practically all your files on it. It comes to offer a read and write speed of up to 130 MB per second.

This hard drive WD Elements Desktop It is one of the best sellers in the world when it comes to high-capacity external hard drives. Right now this 4 TB drive of storage only costs 103 euros, with a discount of 45% already applied.

With 4 TB you have enough capacity to save any file you have on your PC or mobile. You can also save movies and series that you have in your collection without problems.

Being an external drive and with a USB connection, you can connect it to your TV if it has USB and play videos and photos on the big screen.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 6TB

This external hard drive has a variable capacity, usually around 6TB. It has USB 3.0 and Plug & Play technology.

For those looking for an option with greater capacity and at the best possible price, Seagate Expansion Desktop with a capacity of 6 TB right now it only costs 111 euros on Amazon. This is one of their lowest prices considering capacity.

It is an external hard drive with USB 3.0 connection, compatible with Windows and Mac and 2 years of data recovery service if for any reason the hard drive has a problem.

It reaches a transfer speed of 160 Mbps, so it is perfect to connect it to your TV, console as secondary storage or your computer.

Seagate Basic 4TB

Seagate Basic 4 TB for 84 euros

A choice between portable and large capacity external hard drives is this Seagate Basic. This USB 3.0 drive for computers, laptops and consoles does not require a mains connection, making it perfect for use with laptops wherever you are.

Right now this unit with a capacity of 4 TB only costs 84 euros on Amazon when it usually costs more than 100 euros.

A base unit of 5,400 RPM and a transfer speed of 960 Mbps that you can in almost any device, even on phones and tablets with a USB-C adapter.

5TB WD_BLACK P10

WD_Black P10 5 TB for 119 euros

Western Digital has a line of hard drive products specially designed for gamers. It is the WD_Black range and among its options available at the moment at a better price, this WD_BLACK P10 5TB capacity It is on sale for 119 euros.

This 2.5 “hard drive does not require a mains connection and is specially designed to connect to a console such as PS4 or Xbox. But it will also work for a PC and use it to install games and save games.

With a capacity of 5 TB you have enough space for a good gallery of games on any platform, as well as to save all your files. It has a USB 3.0 connection and a transfer speed of 635 Mbps.

Seagate Barracuda 2TB

Seagate Barracuda 2 TB for 46 euros

One of the hard drive bargains you can get right now is this 2 TB Seagate Barracuda hard drive. A 3.5-inch drive without a box to connect to the PC.

It can be obtained on Amazon for 46 euros and with shipping costs totally free. You can use it on your desktop PC, put it in a multimedia server or NAS, and if you want to buy a box to make it an external drive.

It has a transfer speed of 220 Mbps and with a SATA III connection.

