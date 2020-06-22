In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In case you haven’t noticed yet with the high temperatures, it’s officially summer. This summer, perhaps one of the most atypical due to the restrictions to fight against the coronavirus, will cause many people to decide to stay home or travel to places closer than normal. But the heat does not give up, so it is the best time to buy a fan before they run out.

We already warned with the air conditioners that you could buy at a good price and today many of them are out of stock. And since temperatures will not stop rising, it is to be expected that these fans will run out sooner than you think.

That’s why we offer you this list with some of cheap fans that you can buy right now on Amazon and thus save you trouble finding a fan, but more importantly, that by demand the prices do not go up and you find a good offer.

Most of these fans offer the same features. Due to its low price you can not innovate much beyond the speeds it offers or whether or not it has a remote control to make its use easier.

You can get bargains like this Orbegozo brand table fan with a 25 W motor and a size of 23 centimeters for only € 18.95. It is light, powerful and easy to assemble to always keep it close and relieve heat.

Rowenta Turbo Sulence Extreme VU5640 5 blades and 30cm diameter for € 79

Cecotec ForceSilence 530 Power Connected with remote control, 5 30cm blades and 50W motor for € 35.92

Cecotec ForceSilence 500 with 5 blades, 3 speeds and 40 W motor for € 23.99

Orbegozo SF 0147 with 3 blades and 50 W motor for € 23

Orbegozo TF 0123 (desktop) with 3 blades of 23 centimeters and 25 W motor for € 18.95

Other cheap fans have more traditional designs, like this Cecotec ForceSilence 500 with 5 blades and a 40W motor that only costs € 23.99. When standing, you can adjust its height (between 115 and 135 centimeters) so that it points directly to an area you need.

There are also more premium models, but keeping a tight price, which offer interesting features. Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme It is a fan that has a specific function to work at night or while you sleep and costs € 79 with free shipping.

