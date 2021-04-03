5 cheap Android tablets to play and watch series | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These tablets are cheap, but perfect for browsing the internet, playing games of all kinds or watching Netflix series, they will last you for several years and you won’t have to spend a lot of money.

The evolution of tablets has gradually tried to replace the use that we give to a laptop. On many occasions a tablet, even a cheap one, can replace a laptop but today we use them primarily to consume content, such as watch YouTube videos, Netflix movies and series or play casually.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a tablet if you want to do basic tasks. These tablets that we propose are not only good models, they are cheap and can last you many years to entertain you.

If what you want is to watch movies on Netflix, Prime Video, videos of all kinds on YouTube or you just want to play simple games, or even more advanced by connecting a Bluetooth controller, these tablets are some of the best you can buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

One of Samsung’s best-selling tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. This tablet is perfect as a family tablet, to share with more people or as your tablet to watch movies, series, videos of all kinds or for other things, such as reading e-books, drawing, taking notes and much more. Do not miss the complete analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

The good thing about Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is that it comes with an S-Pen, a digital pen to take notes or write, so it is perfect for students. It also has accessories such as keyboard covers to be able to use it as if it were a laptop.

This 10.1 “screen tablet from Samsung is perfect for studying and working, a worthy rival to the iPad, and comes with the free S-Pen.

The design is good, the screen of 10.4 inches and resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels is up to the task and it has an Exynos 9611 processor and 4 GB of RAM memory. For storage it has 64 GB and whenever you need it you can expand with a microSD card.

It is a tablet that is close to 300 euros on Amazon and whose value for money is excellent. Although it is not the cheapest, it is one of those tablets that you can take advantage of whatever you do with it.

Huawei MatePad (new version)

Huawei recently updated one of its most capable tablets with an excellent value for money. Is about 10.4-inch Huawei MatePad and whose update adds some interesting details if you are looking for a cheap, powerful tablet capable of lasting years.

This tablet has a FullView screen with a 2K resolution, 10.4 inches and with smaller borders. It has 4 stereo speakers to better listen to series, movies or games. In addition, the front camera has a wide angle lens so that video calls look more scene.

Among the novelties of its update the Kirin 820 processor and that it is now compatible with much faster WiFi 6 networks.

This Huawei tablet has Android 10 and a Kirin 810 processor, it is also a first-rate Full HD screen that has little to envy the current competition.

Against it it has to come without Google services, so applications such as Google Maps, Gmail and others are not available. The solution is provided by Huawei itself with its application store and a search engine that searches for and downloads the applications you need.

The good thing is that it is priced quite tight. You can find it in the Huawei online store in Spain for 319 euros with shipping costs totally free and delivery from Spain.

Lenovo M10 FHD Plus

A basic tablet that can work perfectly as a multimedia center installing all kinds of streaming applications is this Lenovo Tab M10. It is quite inexpensive and if what you want is to use your Prime Video or Netflix subscription as much as possible, do not give it more lapses.

It has a 10.3-inch Full HD screen, 4 GB of RAM and an octa-core MediaTek processor. It has 64 GB of storage and can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 256 GB, so you can put thousands of hours of movies and series.

Get the Lenovo Tab M10 tablet for € 194 on Amazon

It can be found on sale on Amazon for 194 euros with shipping costs totally free. An excellent option if you want an easy-to-use tablet for your basic multimedia tasks and enjoying hours of videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

If what you want is a very cheap tablet to watch videos either from the internal memory or in streaming, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a very cheap model with 32 GB of storage that only costs 195 euros.

It has a 10.4-inch Full HD screen, octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, 3 GB of RAM and has Android 10.

10.4-inch tablet perfect for watching videos or surfing the internet for hours thanks to its 7,040 mAh battery and sound thanks to its 4 speakers.

Whenever you want you can expand the capacity of the tablet with a microSD card of up to 1 TB, but if you need more capacity you have the 64 GB version for 213 euros.

At ComptuerHoy.com we have been able to thoroughly test this Galaxy Tab A7 and we will tell you about it in this review. It stands out above all for the quality of the sound, the autonomy of its battery and the screen.

Teclast P20HD

For those who are looking for one of those tablets that is capable of doing absolutely everything and with a very low price, this Teclast P20HD It is one of those tablets whose brand may not be so well known, but it has everything.

In addition to having a 10.1-inch screen, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD card, you can connect to the internet with WiFi or with a 4G data network since it includes an internal modem. You can even use it as a phone or to send SMS.

10.1 inch tablet with Android 10 and 4G connectivity to connect to the internet wherever you are. It has an octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

It is an all-terrain tablet that you can also use it to surf the internet, social networks, play with it or use it to burn your Netflix account.

Its price is less than 160 euros and you can find it on Amazon with totally free shipping and fast shipping if you are an Amazon Prime member.

