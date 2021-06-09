5 cheap and wireless closed headphones to listen to music on Spotify or any platform | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want good headphones to listen to music on Spotify and other applications and services, these cheap closed headphones provide you with comfort and good sound.

Listening to music while you go to class, to work or on public transport is one of those activities that everyone does and enjoys, a time for you with the music you like the most. And if it’s a time to enjoy your favorite songs, you need some good headphones.

Luckily we have a number of headphones that is totally impossible to cover, but if you need to change your headphones for better quality ones, closed to create a good seal and that have good quality, this interests you.

These headphones are very cheap, with prices for all audiences and that nothing is left behind. With good construction materials, comfortable and with Bluetooth to forget about cables, although if you want it really cheap, there is a model to save as much as possible.

Noise-canceling: Anker Soundcore Life Q20

Over-ear Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 40 hours. You can connect them to two devices at the same time and receive calls from your mobile, tablet, PC or even use them with your game console.

The well-known accessory and peripheral brand Anker has its own brand of headphones. These SoundCore Life Q20 They are a previous generation model that is getting better and better in price.

Its main feature is that it has active noise cancellation, so it uses its microphones to isolate you from outside noise. It has a battery life of 40 hours and is compatible with high resolution audio.

The pads are soft and it has a padded headband to make them more comfortable.

Its price is getting cheaper. In Amazon you can get it for 59.99 euros, although applying the discount coupon of 12 euros it remains at only 47.99 euros with free shipping.

Bluetooth and cheap: JBL Tune 500BT

Get the JBL Tune 500BT headphones for 37.49 euros

If you want some cheap Bluetooth headphones, right now these JBL Tune 500BT In blue they are on sale on Amazon for only 37 euros.

They are supra-aural headphones, so they are above the ear isolating as much as possible. The headband is padded to make it comfortable to wear and you can also adjust the height of the speakers to suit any head size.

They are compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and its battery offers an autonomy of 16 hours of playback.

They also have a version with cable and without Bluetooth that only costs 25 euros.

With powerful bass: Sony WH-CH510

Get the Sony CH510 headphones for 34.92 euros

The Sony WH-CH510 They are over-ear headphones that, as a good Sony product, pay special attention to the bass.

With a supra-aural design, these wireless headphones are compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and higher versions, it has a microphone and you can use it to make hands-free calls or to speak with your virtual assistant.

The battery of these Sony headphones reaches an autonomy of 35 hours, which is not bad for headphones whose price does not exceed 35 euros. They even have fast charging, in 10 minutes charging will give you 1.5 hours of use.

Closed headphones: Mpow H7

Low-cost headband headphones with HiFi sound and built-in microphone to make calls. Its battery offers up to 25 hours of playback.

These headphones Mpow H7 they are a classic among the best cheap over-ear and closed ear headphones from Amazon. They are quite cheap and the vast majority of people who have bought them have left very good opinions about it.

The Mpow H7 have a headband and closed design, so it makes the best isolation for listening to music in environments with a lot of noise, such as in public transport. Its battery allows you to play music for about 25 hours, which is not bad at all.

If you run out of battery you can use them with cable. Its price is very good. In Amazon they cost 19.99 euros applying the 5 euro discount coupon that is on their page and as a limited offer.

Wired: Sony MDR-ZX110

Get the Sony MDR-ZX110 headphones for only 11.90 euros

If what you want is the cheapest headphones possible, then these Sony MDR-ZX110 They are an extremely inexpensive option because they only cost 11.90 euros.

Their difference is that they use cable and not Bluetooth, but the cable has a microphone to make phone calls. The design is a headband with a supraaural closure.

The best-selling version is in black, but you can also get it in white for 11.90 euros and in pink for 10.65 euros.

