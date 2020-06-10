The process of reopening the points of sale has begun in various markets throughout the world, and although this is good news for the retail sector, the reality is that stores in the post-coronavirus era will never be the same.

The current context of the planet is an ideal scenario for change, which must be embraced with great strategy by the sector to recover from a fall never seen before.

The importance of the reopening process

And, it is that the impact of the coronavirus will be capital, as stated in a recent report by GlobalData, which reveals that global spending in the retail industry falls by 3 percent during 2020, equivalent to approximately 549 billion dollars.

To give us an idea of ​​this, not only will it fall, but it will also bring down what retail was earning, because, according to the firm specialized in consulting and data analysis, before the pandemic the forecasts pointed to a growth of 5 percent.

With this panorama of context, the retail sector will not only have to adapt to continue with the safety and health measures recommended by the authorities.

Adjusting to a new reality and capitalizing on the reopening process for this purpose will be key, not only to survive, but also to find and capitalize on new business opportunities.

In this sense, W&V lists 5 key characteristics that stores must have to survive and capitalize on the post-coronavirus era:

Sales excellence

Advanced technologies, new payment methods and the association with “marketplaces” will be key to deliver simply excellent customer service, which will immediately translate into increased sales.

On many occasions, physical stores will have to play as “mini” or “macro” warehouses for their partners in the field of e-commerce, which in addition to providing scope to both parties, will translate into an image of innovation before the customer .

The best marketing tool

On more than one occasion, physical stores have been shown to be a powerful marketing tool.

Brands like Visa, Instagram and Netflix often bet, for example, on pop-up stores themselves that allow them to retain their customers as well as win new buyers.

This quality should now be exploited to the maximum, where taking advantage of the restructuring of the sales spaces will be a good start.

In this process it will be vital to put yourself in the client’s shoes to adjust to their needs and always do so based on creative concepts that respond to the philosophy of each brand.

Replying to Instagram

Inspiring the customer will be vital to moving the cash register. In moments of caution, having relevance in the eyes of the shopper will be a critical matter.

The stores, therefore, must play a kind of Instagram channel in the real world, with events, campaigns and special content that enrich the purchase process.

Community center

The community is often the most effective fertilizer for a brand and after the pandemic, in the face of the message of union that brands and consumers have professed for months, this feeling will only increase.

The stores will have to shelter this trend and become a kind of local platform where you can also buy an international brand, such as being part of an event with a local ambassador.

Co-creation in focus

At the physical point of sale there are multiple ways to track and measure consumer engagement.

This information may well serve to make stores convert their visitors into co-creators of their future projects, in a process that goes beyond the classic suggestion box.

