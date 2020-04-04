Jennifer Lopez.

Being isolated is not easy, however celebrities can have a little less complicated due to the luxurious mansions that boast. That is why many would think that they will have no problem in stay in their houses. However some of them have been captured breaking the quarantine, we leave you some of them.

1. Jennifer Lopez

The singer broke the quarantine to go to the gym. Several photographers caught her breaking the instructions of the authorities despite the fact that he had shown that he followed them.

2. Kate Hudson

She was seen near her home in Los Angeles on a bicycle alongside her 8-year-old son Bingham.

3. Megan Fox

The actress went shopping at her local market in California. He was seen holding only what is necessary, which sends a good message.

4. Kanye West

The rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian He was seen outside his home to go for food, however many wondered why he did not simply order at home.

5. Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow She was seen walking in Beverly Hills despite the warnings. A little exercise doesn’t hurt anyone.

