Some celebrities have given their fans a chance. Did it turn out well?

Celebrities can have many peculiarities that make us think that they are different from the ordinary, however far below the fame and glamor there is ordinary people that they are only earning a living from their work. And like everyone, they also fall in love, although some stars prefer to date someone from the artistic world, there are also those who have given their fans a chance. Here are some examples:

1. Adele

The singer met Simon Konecki among the large crowd of fans who admire her. However, the businessman had the opportunity to meet her and together they formed a family. Recently announced his divorce so his story didn’t end very well.

2. Adam Sandler

The actor met Jacqueline Titone Thanks to mutual friends, she was a great admirer of her work and was crazy about her movies. Both fit perfectly and they reached the altar. Recently there were rumors of divorce and infidelity, however they were false, since both maintain a happy marriage of more than 13 years with two beautiful daughters.

3. Anne Hathaway

In 2008 the actress Anne Hathaway met the designer Adam Schulman who was in love with the actress for her movies. He managed to conquer her and in 2012 they married and in 2016 they became parents for the first time.

4. Matt Damon

In the early 2000s the actor’s life changed. It all started when he took a break from filming a movie and went to a restaurant. After Being chased by a lot of fans, a waitress helped him escape. What Damon didn’t know was that she was also his admirer. After talking and getting to know each other they fell in love and in 2005 they married, they have 3 daughters.

5. Patrick Dempsey

The handsome actor of Grey’s Anatomy He met his wife at a hair salon, she was his stylist and they started talking. One thing led to another they ended up on the altar. They currently have more than 17 years together and although it seemed that they would divorce, they managed to save their marriage.

