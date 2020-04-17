The life of celebrities is sometimes not easy, many have taken refuge in excesses

Amy Winehouse.

Photo:

Matt Cardy / .

Excesses are never good and a terrible combination is when you have a lot of money. Some celebrities had the misfortune to discover this the hard way, because among several personal and professional problems took refuge in drugs causing her physical and mental health to deteriorate. We leave you some celebrities who looked unrecognizable after abusing them.

1. Amy Winehouse

The excesses were what ended up killing the singer, after suffering for a long time the last days of her life, she was seen completely emaciated.

2. Gary Dourdan

The CSI actor had a bad time after he plunged into the world of alcohol and drugs. It was arrested in 2008 for drug possession and his career plummeted. Little by little, recovery has been achieved.

3. Kate Moss

The model overcame her addiction to cocaine and alcohol, there was a stage in her life that she had severe problems of excesses they almost destroy it.

4. Macaulay Culkin

After his childhood success, the actor walked away from Hollywood between drink and drugs. The truth is that he lived very hard times due to the exploitation of his parents, which made him take refuge in drugs.

5. Whitney Houston

The emblematic singer confessed that she had an addiction problem in 2002, years later she died from it. The origin of everything was their stormy marriage.

.