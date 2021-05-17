5 Cases In Which People Should Keep Wearing Masks Even When Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume their activities without wearing masks or maintaining social distance. But not everyone can cast the bells to the flight, because in certain cases some people should continue to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID.

The US CDC guidelines literally say: “Fully vaccinated people can resume their activities without wearing a mask or maintaining physical distance”, Except when required by federal or local law. But there are some cases when it is necessary to maintain preventive measures.

The CDC admits that it continues to study the level of effectiveness of vaccines in protecting people with weakened immune systems, including people taking immunosuppressive medications, as such health conditions can lessen the effect of vaccination.

“The people that have any medical conditions or taking medications that weaken the immune system should consult their healthcare provider about the activities they do. They may need to continue to take all precautions to prevent COVID-19, ”the CDC warns in its guidelines.

Specific conditions

These are five health conditions in which, according to medical experience, the immune system may be compromised due to illness or the use of certain medications. In these cases, it is likely that COVID vaccines will not work effectively:

HIV. HIV patients experience a depression of their immune system, so vaccines may not fully protect them.

Cancer. Cancer patients who are treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy may experience a significant weakness of the immune system.

Chronic diseases. For example, diabetes, which affects more than 34 million people in the United States; Chronic kidney disease and liver diseases such as hepatitis B and C, can reduce the response of the immune system and leave the body more vulnerable to contracting infections, including COVID-19.

Autoimmune diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, scleroderma, and lupus are some conditions classified as autoimmune in which the immune system attacks the body itself, often requiring immune-suppressing medications.

Organ transplant. Those who have undergone an organ transplant procedure often take medications that suppress the immune system response to prevent rejection.

“What we would recommend is, without a doubt, that people who have diseases that compromise the immune system or who take these drugs consult their doctors“Explained the doctor Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, to CNN. “Not everyone has to remove their mask because our guide changed on Thursday. If you are concerned, consult your doctor before removing the mask, “he said.